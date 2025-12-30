Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam's exports surge in 2025

December 30, 2025 - 17:18
Despite global economic uncertainty, Việt Nam’s exports recorded strong growth in 2025, reaching new milestones. As Vietnam looks ahead to 2026, businesses face rising challenges but also new opportunities for sustainable and long-term growth.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam bets big on double-digit economic growth in 2026

A series of socio-economic targets for 2026 has been approved by the National Assembly, including GDP growth of at least 10%; GDP per capita of US$5,400–5,500, consumer price index hike of around 4.5 per cent, and labour productivity gains of about 8.5 per cent.
Economy

Vietnamese product sales on Amazon surge

The number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.
Economy

Việt Nam sees strong e-commerce growth in 2025

Việt Nam’s e-commerce market is projected to reach approximately US$31 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 25.5 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services.

