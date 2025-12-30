Việt Nam's exports surge in 2025

Despite global economic uncertainty, Việt Nam’s exports recorded strong growth in 2025, reaching new milestones. As Vietnam looks ahead to 2026, businesses face rising challenges but also new opportunities for sustainable and long-term growth.
CT Group on Monday announced two major technology projects, including the largest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) complex in ASEAN and a low-altitude economy (LAE) centre, as part of its push into future-oriented industries.
A series of socio-economic targets for 2026 has been approved by the National Assembly, including GDP growth of at least 10%; GDP per capita of US$5,400–5,500, consumer price index hike of around 4.5 per cent, and labour productivity gains of about 8.5 per cent.
The number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) confirmed that Viettel has installed and put into operation 22,758 5G base stations nationwide, exceeding the minimum commitment of 20,000 stations made to the Government.
Việt Nam’s e-commerce market is projected to reach approximately US$31 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 25.5 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services.