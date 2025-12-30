UPCoM listed bank stocks plan to move to HoSE from 2026

HÀ NỘI — The stock market is expected to see new developments next year as several bank stocks that are currently listing on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) will move to the main Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Specifically, KienlongBank (KLB), BVBank (BVB) and VietBank (VBB) have already announced a specific roadmap for the move.

KLB is the case with the clearest progress. January 6, 2026, is set as the final trading day for KLB shares on UPCoM, ending over eight years of presence on the exchange. After that date, more than 578 million KLB outstanding shares will be moved to list on HoSE.

Currently, KienlongBank's market capitalisation is nearly VNĐ9.5 trillion, with a share price around VNĐ16,400, an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to the end of 2024. The bank's cumulative pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2025 reached VNĐ1.54 trillion, double that of the same period last year and exceeding the annual plan by 12 per cent. The bank’s total assets are at VNĐ97.72 trillion, and the non-performing loan ratio is maintained at 1.93 per cent.

For BVBank, the bank’s plan to list its BVB shares on HoSE in 2026 is being developed in parallel with another plan to increase charter capital by VNĐ3.5 trillion to nearly VNĐ10 trillion. The bank plans to issue over 320 million shares to existing shareholders and approximately 30 million shares under the ESOP programme.

As of the end of October 2025, BVBank recorded pre-tax profit of VNĐ506 billion, completing 92 per cent of the annual plan. The bank’s total assets are estimated at VNĐ127.5 trillion, an increase of over 23 per cent compared to the end of the previous year. The bank also sets a long-term target for the 2026–30 period with total assets potentially reaching a maximum of VNĐ296 trillion.

Meanwhile, VietBank has approved a plan to complete the move of over 1.07 billion VBB shares to list on HoSE no later than the first quarter of 2026. With a market price of approximately VNĐ10,300 per share, VietBank's current market capitalisation is around VNĐ11.1 trillion.

Financial reports showed that VietBank's pre-tax profit in the first nine months of 2025 reached VNĐ866 billion, a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Total assets increased by 16 per cent compared to the beginning of the year to VNĐ188.1 trillion, while the non-performing loan ratio decreased from 2.75 per cent to 2.69 per cent.

The move of shares from UPCoM to HoSE is expected to create more room for the banks to raise capital, improve stock liquidity and enhance information transparency, thereby meeting the higher standards of a centralised stock market. — BIZHUB/VNS