Trade of fake, counterfeit goods surges on social media in Vĩnh Long

VĨNH LONG — The trade in fake and counterfeit goods on social media platforms is on the rise, adding new layers of complexity to efforts to combat smuggling and commercial fraud in Vĩnh Long Province, according to the provincial Steering Committee 389.

Authorities say that despite ongoing enforcement efforts, illegal trading activities remain prominent and increasingly sophisticated.

In particular, the online sale of counterfeit products has expanded rapidly, with cosmetics, clothing and fashion accessories commonly marketed through social networks such as Facebook and Zalo.

These transactions often lack fixed warehouses or registered business locations, making it difficult for officials to verify stockpiles and identify those behind the operations.

Management, inspection and sanctioning of violations in the e-commerce environment are still largely reactive, as enforcement agencies lack adequate technical tools to monitor online trading activities and trace offenders.

Meanwhile, quality testing and certification procedures for fertilisers and plant protection products can be time-consuming and costly, delaying administrative penalties and weakening deterrence.

Smuggling via inland waterways has also continued to intensify, driven by the province’s dense network of rivers and canals and the convenience of waterborne transport.

Offenders frequently use small boats and unregistered vessels to transport smuggled cigarettes, sugar and poultry of unclear origin along major routes such as the Tiền and Hậu rivers and smaller tributaries, often operating at night to avoid detection.

Fraud in the agricultural input sector remains another major concern.

Authorities have uncovered cases involving the production and mixing of counterfeit or substandard fertilisers and pesticides, as well as the falsification of labels and origins to deceive farmers.

The extensive river and canal system creates multiple smuggling routes that are difficult to control comprehensively, while offenders continuously change tactics, including the use of digital technology to evade inspections.

Limited access to rapid on-site testing equipment and specialised tools for waterway patrols further constrains enforcement capacity.

In response, the Vĩnh Long Steering Committee 389 plans to step up systematic and ad-hoc inspections and strictly handle violations related to smuggled goods, counterfeit production and trade, intellectual property infringement and products of unknown origin.

Priority will be given to sensitive and high-risk items such as milk, pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, petroleum products, cigarettes and fertilisers.

The province will also intensify market surveillance and enforcement across retail outlets and informal distribution channels, particularly on e-commerce platforms and social media, which are considered hotspots for counterfeit, low-quality and IP-infringing goods.

Alongside enforcement, the committee is placing strong emphasis on communication and legal awareness campaigns.

Authorities are promoting legal compliance and encouraging enterprises and individuals, especially online traders, to sign commitments not to engage in illegal activities, aiming to prevent violations at their source.

According to the Steering Committee 389, by the end of November, the province had handled 1,147 cases related to smuggling, commercial fraud and counterfeit goods, with total state budget revenue exceeding VNĐ40.5 billion (US$1.6 million).

Of these, commercial and tax fraud accounted for the largest share, with 924 cases.

Smuggling and prohibited goods were involved in 167 cases, while counterfeit goods, imitation products and intellectual property violations accounted for 64 cases.

Alongside enforcement, the province has guided and mobilised 1,074 organisations and individuals to sign commitments pledging not to transport, store, produce or trade in counterfeit, substandard or illegally sourced goods, reinforcing preventive efforts against commercial fraud. — VNS