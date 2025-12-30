Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam becomes Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing market for Norwegian salmon

December 30, 2025 - 21:36
Việt Nam has emerged as the fastest-growing market for fresh Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia in 2025, underscoring a strong shift toward high-quality, nutritious foods as disposable incomes continue to rise.

 

A farmer works in Norwegian salmon cage. The country's salmonids have been exported in a large volumne in Việt Nam in 2025. — Photos courtesy of NSC

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has emerged as the fastest-growing market for fresh Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia in 2025, underscoring a strong shift toward high-quality, nutritious foods as disposable incomes continue to rise.

According to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), the export volume of fresh Norwegian salmonids to Việt Nam reached about 7,500 tonnes as of November 2025, representing a 42 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth rate significantly outperforms the regional average of 31 per cent.

“Vietnamese consumers are showing a stronger preference for fresh products than before, and that tells us the market is reaching a more mature stage,” said Åshild Nakken, director of NSC Southeast Asia.

“Young urban households, especially young families, are leading this shift as they look for foods that are fresh, of clean origin and nutritionally rich.”

For this generation, Norwegian salmon has shifted from an occasional indulgence to an everyday staple in family meals. With a strong focus on health and food safety, the “Seafood from Norway” origin mark has become a trusted reference point for parents seeking the best nutrition for their children.

World elite football player Erling Haaland is appointed “Seafood from Norway” ambassador. His influence contributes to push salmon consumption in Việt Nam. 

The rising demand for Norwegian salmon has been reinforced by the rapid expansion of distribution channels. From Japanese-style restaurants and high-end hotels to fresh chilled counters in supermarkets, the product is now more accessible across major cities than ever before.

Stronger brand visibility has also accelerated the market’s momentum. The NSC’s global partnership with football icon Erling Haaland as the “Seafood from Norway” ambassador resonates strongly in Việt Nam, a football loving nation.

This collaboration, together with targeted partnerships with local food and beverage businesses, has helped cement the association between Norwegian salmon and qualities such as peak physical performance, health and purity.

Looking ahead, Nakken reaffirmed NSC’s long term commitment to Việt Nam, noting that the organisation will continue investing in market insights, trade facilitation and consumer education to ensure Vietnamese consumers have reliable access to safe, high-quality Norwegian seafood. — VNS

seafood

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam bets big on double-digit economic growth in 2026

A series of socio-economic targets for 2026 has been approved by the National Assembly, including GDP growth of at least 10%; GDP per capita of US$5,400–5,500, consumer price index hike of around 4.5 per cent, and labour productivity gains of about 8.5 per cent.
Economy

Vietnamese product sales on Amazon surge

The number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.
Economy

Việt Nam sees strong e-commerce growth in 2025

Việt Nam’s e-commerce market is projected to reach approximately US$31 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 25.5 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom