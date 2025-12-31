Tech firms must shift from mastery to market leadership: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Technology companies must transition from mastering technologies to leading markets, as the nation enters a new era where digital space becomes a platform for Vietnamese intellectuals to shine, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the seventh National Forum on Development of Vietnamese Technology Enterprises 2025 in Hà Nội, the Deputy PM outlined an ambitious vision for the sector, saying Vietnamese tech enterprises have a historic mission – to transform Việt Nam from a follower into a pioneer in the digital era.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology under the theme 'Create in Vietnam, Make in Vietnam – To Lead', attracted over 1,500 delegates.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng emphasised Việt Nam's evolution over the past six years from contract manufacturing to indigenous innovation.

"Making products alone is not enough; we must create technology," he said, noting that nations controlling core technologies, strategic technologies and ecosystem standards are the ones that lead.

Eight Vietnamese tech companies pioneered in accepting national missions to develop strategic technologies and products with specific commitments for 2026.

Strong growth

Deputy PM Dũng acknowledged the sector's substantial contributions to economic growth, with industry revenue estimated at US$198 billion in 2025, up nearly 26 per cent from 2024. Digital technology exports are projected to reach $172 billion, a 1.7-fold increase from 2020.

The country's 5G network now covers 90 per cent of the population, while mobile internet speeds ranked among the world's top 20 in 2025. E-commerce is forecast to reach $36 billion in 2025, triple the 2020 figure, while cashless payment transactions totalled over 20 billion annually with a value 26 times the GDP.

The sector has expanded to 80,000 enterprises in 2025, a 1.4-fold increase from 2020, employing more than 1.9 million people. Over 2,100 tech companies have exported products to demanding markets including the United States, Europe and Japan, generating an estimated $15 billion in foreign revenue.

Việt Nam has progressed from simple assembly work to independently mastering strategic core technologies such as 5G infrastructure equipment, data centres, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while beginning to participate in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Despite achievements, the Deputy PM identified persistent limitations. The technological capacity of most Vietnamese digital tech enterprises remains limited, with investment in innovation and R&D inadequate amid intensifying competition.

There are insufficient large-scale tech enterprises capable of leading ecosystems and supply chains, while the digital workforce fails to meet requirements, especially in emerging fields such as semiconductors, AI and chip design.

Business culture and integration capacity are also restricting development, with fragmented thinking and insufficient trust between companies preventing the formation of globally competitive alliances.

Priority solutions

The Deputy PM outlined four priorities: completing legal frameworks for public-private tech cooperation; prioritising Vietnamese products in government procurement; developing enterprises capable of mastering core technologies and leading markets; and attracting high-quality personnel.

"Each enterprise, each citizen installing and using Vietnamese digital platforms and applications is contributing to building national digital sovereignty," Deputy PM Dũng said.

Year 2025 marked important institutional breakthroughs, with Resolution 193 on piloting breakthrough mechanisms for science-technology development issued and national strategies for digital economy and semiconductor industry development approved.

At the event, outstanding companies that fulfilled their 2025 innovation commitments received recognition, while firms accepting national missions for 2026 were honoured. The Make in Vietnam 2025 technology product awards included six gold, six silver and eight bronze prizes. — BIZHUB/VNS