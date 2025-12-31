Lack of clear guidance hampers HCM City tourism businesses: conference

HCM CITY — Tourism-related businesses raised concerns over regulatory bottlenecks, costs and infrastructure and called for a clearer policy direction to support growth at a conference organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism on December 30.

Many complained about regulatory obstacles, particularly with respect to tax authorities’ guidance on issuing invoices for tour services.

They asked for specific guidelines for the tourism sector on when invoices should be issued.

Some also called on the Government to consider subsidising electricity prices for the tourism sector just like for manufacturing, citing its contribution to the economy.

Delegates described the city's efforts to promote MICE – meetings, incentives, conferences and events – tourism as a positive sign.

But MICE tourism activities require simpler licensing procedures and better conditions to allow businesses to serve more groups of visitors, Huỳnh Phan Phương Hoàng, deputy general director of Vietravel, said.

Nguyễn Thị Trà My of Thiên Niên Kỷ Co. said businesses would like clearer information about the city’s traffic policies for vehicles serving foreign visitors.

An Sơn Lâm, director of Thuyền Buồm Đông Dương Co., LTD, said river tourism has grown strongly in HCM City in recent years, but there is a shortage of docks and terminals even as visitor numbers continue to rise.

He proposed that the city invest in and develop tourism terminals along its rivers to help ease pressure on prices.

According to Nguyễn Thị Khánh, chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, the city now has even greater potential to develop river tourism following its merger with Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces.

Her association is gathering feedback from businesses to recommend supportive policies to the city, she added.

Delegates hoped the city's Department of Tourism would soon announce priority overseas target markets, enabling them to develop products and customer outreach plans.

Phạm Huy Bình, its director, said the department is committed to working alongside businesses to drive tourism development. — VNS