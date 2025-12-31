VNG asked to revise Zalo terms of service to comply with consumer protection rules

HÀ NỘI — The National Competition Commission has asked VNG Corp to revise its Zalo service terms, stressing that users must be given a real choice rather than being forced to accept new conditions to continue using the platform.

The commission said on Wednesday it had received a proposal from VNG to postpone a working session, previously scheduled for today, related to the collection and use of user data and provision of services on Zalo.

VNG said they need more time to prepare documents for the working session, adding that the company is also working with other regulators.

The commission required VNG to review and adjust its Zalo services agreement terms. The platform must not place users in a position where they have no other choice but to agree to the terms regarding the collection, storage and use of personal data to continue using the service.

Users must be allowed to choose whether to agree or disagree with specific terms, the commission stressed.

VNG must review all existing and planned contracts and transaction conditions applied to users to ensure compliance with regulations on consumer protection.

The commission also urged VNG to create measures to protect user information and prevent the transfer to third parties of user data for those who have already accepted the newly updated Zalo service agreement.

According to the commission, it will continue working with VNG to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of users in the digital environment.

Zalo is the most widely used messaging platform in Việt Nam, with more than 80 million users.

The platform recently introduced updated terms of service on its mobile app, including a 16-article agreement for Zalo users and 21-article agreement for the Zalo social network.

Users can choose to accept or to decline all terms. However, users who decline might risk having their accounts deleted.

The updated terms have caused a stir among the public.

Zalo had previously updated its terms in a quieter way. In 2024, for example, it added provisions related to basic and sensitive personal data following the implementation of Decree 13 on personal data protection. — VNS