HCM City businesses gear up for Tết with largest-ever stockpiles

HCM CITY — Businesses in HCM City have stockpiled consumer goods worth VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết), the highest value ever, to ensure ample supply and price stability, according to its Department of Industry and Trade.

This includes nearly VNĐ13 trillion ($494.5 million) worth of items for the city’s market stabilisation programme, which could account for 23–42 per cent of demand during February, when the Lunar New Year falls, and their prices would be at least 5 per cent lower than on the market, the department said.

Saigon Co.op, one of the country’s leading consumer goods retailers, said it began preparing for Tết as early as mid-2025, and has stocked up on essential items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, pork, poultry, eggs, processed foods, vegetables, and seafood for the market stabilisation programme.

It has increased stocks of strategic items by 35–40 per cent, boosted the share of high-quality Vietnamese goods, and diversified price segments across its 800 physical outlets and online sales channels.

“Our Tết business activities are built on three core pillars: quality, sufficient supply and price stabilisation,” a spokesperson said.

“This has been our core mission for many years.”

The retailer remains committed to supporting domestic products, with 90 per cent of its Tết goods being made in Việt Nam, focusing on OCOP products, VietGAP-certified items and safe agricultural produce.

It also has promotional programmes to keep prices low.

Its “Responsible Green Tick” programme under the supervision of the city's Department of Industry and Trade enhances traceability and accountability across the supply chain.

It will also increase the frequency of quality checks by two- or three-fold from normal days to ensure food safety during peak shopping times.

Food producer VISSAN Joint Stock Company has earmarked more than VNĐ530 billion ($20.1 million) of stocks for Tết, up 8 per cent from last year.

It will supply around 850 tonnes of fresh food and 3,400 tonnes of processed food, and maintain an additional 10–20 per cent to mitigate potential market fluctuations.

VISSAN said all raw materials are strictly controlled under a closed feed–farm–food chain and meet VietGAP standards to ensure food safety.

It has launched new convenient product lines and rolled out promotions and product trials to help consumers enjoy a cost-efficient Tết.

Lý Kim Chi, chairwoman of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said: “With this level of preparation, there will certainly be no sudden price hikes, regardless of whether businesses participate in the stabilisation programme.

“Only fresh products such as seafood and vegetables may see some price fluctuations due to the impact of natural disasters.”

The city has 66 shopping malls, 300 supermarket outlets, 405 traditional markets, 3,653 convenience stores and more than 12,000 price-stabilisation sales points, forming a network that delivers Tết goods to every residential area, the department said. — VNS