Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Quảng Ninh welcomes the first imported shipment in 2026

January 01, 2026 - 17:29
The shipment consisted of machinery and equipment valued at US$4.5 million, with taxes paid totaling VNĐ9.9 billion ($380,770).
Móng Cái Border Gate Customs carries out customs clearance procedures for the first imported shipment of 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — The first shipment of the new year was imported through Móng Cái International Border Gate's Bắc Luân II Border Gate on the morning of January 1.

The shipment consisted of machinery and equipment valued at US$4.5 million, with taxes paid totaling VNĐ9.9 billion ($380,770).

The smooth and successful clearance of the first import shipment is a positive sign for import–export activities from the very first day of the new year, promising a vibrant start to cross-border trade.

Functional forces have arranged on-duty staff to ensure fast and convenient procedures, serving import–export activities and entry–exit movements safely, smoothly, and efficiently.

Currently, more than 1,900 enterprises carry out import–export procedures through Móng Cái International Border Gate.

The total import–export turnover through this border gate reached over $5.2 billion in the first 11 months of last year. VNS

Bac Luan II border gate Dongxing Mong Cai Vietnam

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom