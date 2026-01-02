MoIT extends anti-dumping measures on Chinese steel

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a decision extending anti-dumping measures on certain Chinese steel products for another five years.

The MoIT's Decision 3765/QĐ-BCT announced the results of a final sunset review of anti-dumping measures applied to certain cold-rolled (cold-pressed) steel products originating from China. The case is coded ER01.AD08.

Anti-dumping measures have been extended for an additional five years, until December 27, 2030, unless amended or extended under another decision of the ministry.

Specifically, Article 1 stipulates the continued application of anti-dumping duties on certain cold-rolled steel products imported into Việt Nam, classified under HS codes 7209.16.10; 7209.16.90; 7209.17.10; 7209.17.90; 7209.18.91; 7209.18.99; 7209.26.10; 7209.26.90; 7209.27.10; 7209.27.90; 7209.28.10; 7209.28.90; 7209.90.90; 7211.23.20; 7211.23.30; 7211.23.90; 7211.29.20; 7211.29.30; 7211.29.90; and 7225.50.90, originating from China.

Exemptions to the application of anti-dumping measures for certain steel products, as stipulated in Article 1 of the decision, were issued by the ministry prior to the effective date of the decision and will remain valid until the expiry of their respective exemption periods.

Previously, the MoIT initiated the final sunset review in December 2024 in accordance with Việt Nam’s trade remedy regulations. The investigation was conducted in full compliance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management, relevant implementing regulations, and the World Trade Organization’s Anti-Dumping Agreement.

The investigating authority determined that dumping practices for investigated imports would likely continue or recur, causing injury to the domestic industry if the anti-dumping measures were terminated. A draft conclusion of the final review was circulated to interested parties for comment in accordance with regulations.

Following the entry into force of the decision, the ministry will coordinate with relevant authorities to inspect, monitor, and supervise the effectiveness of its implementation, based on information provided by customs authorities on imports subject to anti-dumping duties and goods suspected of circumventing such measures.

This monitoring will be carried out in accordance with Article 18 of Government Decree 86/2025/NĐ-CP dated April 11, 2025, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding trade remedy measures. — VNS