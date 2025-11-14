Hà Nội posts strong 10-month tourism growth, rolls out plans to sustain momentum

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's tourism sector continued its strong recovery and growth trajectory in the first ten months of 2025, welcoming more than 28.22 million visitors, up nearly 22 per cent year-on-year, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Speaking at the city’s monthly press briefing held on November 13, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Nguyễn Trần Quang said that of the total arrivals, international visitors reached 6.17 million, up 23.6 per cent, while domestic tourists numbered 22.05 million, rising 21.4 per cent.

Tourism revenue climbed to VNĐ108.22 trillion (US$4.1 billion), a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 per cent, reflecting the sector’s sustained recovery after years of pandemic impacts and global economic uncertainties.

A major highlight was the National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, during which Hà Nội welcomed around 2.16 million visitors, tripling the figure from the same period in 2024. International arrivals exceeded 80,000, up 35 per cent, with China, the Republic of Korea, India, the US, Japan, and the UK among the strongest markets. Total tourism earnings during the four-day break surged 80 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ4.5 trillion.

For the full year, the capital is likely to record over 33.7 million visitors, up 20.87 per cent against 2024. The figure is expected to exceed the year’s initial target by 8.7 per cent and make up 22.2 per cent of the total nationwide. Tourism revenue is projected to stand at VNĐ134.46 trillion, rising 21.5 per cent from last year and accounting for 13.7 per cent of the national total. The occupancy rate across the city’s accommodation system is forecast to average 65.5 per cent, up 3.5 per cent, signalling a robust revival in hotel, restaurant, and premium tourism services.

Boosting growth in remaining months of 2025

To maintain strong momentum, the Department of Tourism said it will launch large-scale promotional programmes through the end of the year. A key highlight is the campaign “Hanoians and visitors experience services at 4-5 star hotels”, held in conjunction with the national “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” movement.

The city will also host major events such as the Hà Nội Autumn Festival and the Hà Nội Craft Village – Old Quarter Cuisine and Tourism Festival 2025. These activities aim to attract domestic travellers while promoting city as a safe, friendly, quality, and attractive destination.

At the same time, the sector is accelerating the implementation of tourism development tasks under the Hà Nội Capital Master Plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050.

A range of new tourism models are under development, including river tourism, metro tourism, ecotourism in Ba Vì, agricultural and rural tourism in Phúc Lộc and Đa Phúc communes, as well as community-based tourism in Yên Xuân Commune. Night-time products linked to cultural and historical spaces such as the Old Quarter, West Lake and the Red River are expected to add fresh appeal to local tourism offerings.

Local authorities are also devising a heritage conservation plan for the Hương Sơn scenic landscape complex and finalising a project on conserving and promoting the values of West Lake and surrounding areas, paving the way for long-term tourism investment.

The capital aims to have two or three new large-scale tourism projects completed by the end of 2025, including new hotels and mixed-use commercial complexes. Digital transformation is also being intensified to enhance visitor experiences.

Hà Nội continues expanding cooperation within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and strengthening regional and international linkages through roadshows, famtrips, and presstrips in key markets including China, Northeast Asia, and Europe.

In addition, a priority measure is to develop high-quality human resources, particularly in communications, creativity, tour guidance, and community tourism management. The city is also boosting ties with universities, training institutions, and travel businesses, while organising training programmes on professional skills, soft skills, and tourism etiquette for communities engaged in the sector, according to the Tourism Department. — VNA/VNS