Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

The beauty of ancient crafts

November 14, 2025 - 10:28
At the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival 2025, the Temple of Literature is hosting vibrant craft village booths from across Vietnam. From the ancient capitals to the Central Highlands, each showcases the beauty and creativity of Vietnamese heritage that comes alive in every handmade detail.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Flavours from the port city

In the coastal city of Hải Phòng, bún cá cay (spicy fish noodles), captures the city’s bold and vibrant spirit. Its combination of crispy fish, rich broth and a signature sauce has kept both locals and visitors coming back for more.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom