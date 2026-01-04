Flowers blossom to welcome spring

In the first days of the new year, when mist lingers over the rocky plateau and spring quietly finds its way north, cherry blossoms have turned Lũng Cú in Tuyên Quang Province into a delicate wash of pink, offering visitors a rare and quietly memorable seasonal experience.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, the first of its kind, themed Lũng Cú – A Colourful Flower Destination, is one of a series of activities designed to promote local tourism, with a focus on offering visitors authentic local cultural experiences as they are welcomed in what is considered the most beautiful season of the year in the rocky plateau landscape.

According to Ma Doãn Khánh, vice chairman of the Lũng Cú Commune People's Committee, the festival is not only about celebrating the beauty of nature but also part of a long-term strategy to gradually build a tourism brand associated with this characteristic flower.

The local authority and residents aim to preserve their traditional cultural values ​​while opening up opportunities for socio-economic development, making Lũng Cú an increasingly unmissable destination on the northern region's tourism map.

Currently, the vibrant bloom of mai anh đào – a distinctive cherry blossom variety (scientifically called Prunus mune) – grown in the villages of Thèn Pả, Sán Trồ and Ma Lé , as well as at the Lũng Cú Border Guard Station, have begun to flower, turning village paths and household courtyards into a soft pink landscape, into a beautiful pinky space, creating a gentle, dreamlike scene amid the misty mountain air of the far North.

The beautiful flowers can also be found in Măng Ri Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province; Mường Lống Commune, Nghệ An Province; and Xuân Trường Ward, a suburb of Đà Lạt.

The clusters of lively and vital flowers are at their most vibrant from the end of December to end of February. VNS