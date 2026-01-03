Spring blossoms light up Pá Khoang’s cherry island in mountainous province

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Amid the vast waters of Pá Khoang Lake, the cherry blossom island in Mường Phăng Commune, Điện Biên Province, has burst into colour as thousands of cherry trees bloom at the start of the new year.

The gentle pink hues have become an early-spring highlight, drawing crowds of local residents and visitors eager to admire the blossoms and capture the first scenes of spring in the northwest highlands.

Located about 20km from the centre of Điện Biên Phủ City, Pá Khoang’s cherry island stands out against the lake’s tranquil landscape, with thousands of trees now in peak bloom. Clusters of pink and crimson flowers brighten the clear winter sky, creating a poetic tableau nestled among the mountains of the Tây Bắc region.

Cherry blossoms, a symbol deeply associated with Japan, have long been considered an emblem of spring, representing purity, delicacy and a sense of refined beauty. In Điện Biên, the blossoms add distinctive charm to the landscape, enriching the province’s eco-tourism and experiential tourism offerings. The blooming season usually lasts around 15 days, offering an ideal window for sightseeing, photography and enjoying the spring atmosphere.

Nguyễn Bích Phương, a resident of Điện Biên Phủ City, said she chose Pá Khoang’s cherry island as her family’s destination for the New Year holiday.

“Standing in the vast space of Pá Khoang Lake and watching the cherry blossoms in full bloom is truly moving. You can really feel the pure beauty of spring and the unique tranquillity of the northwest mountains,” she said.

The site has also left a strong impression on visitors from other provinces. Vũ Thảo Giang, a tourist from Hà Nội, said she was struck by Điện Biên’s natural beauty on her first visit. The cherry island was a particular highlight.

“I’ve seen cherry blossoms abroad, but the colours here are vibrant and captivating in a different way. It’s hard to imagine such a stunning cherry island existing in the high mountains of the northwest. I’ll definitely recommend this place to friends,” she said.

Pham Ngoc Tuyền, also from Hà Nội, shared a similar sense of surprise.

“You can only appreciate the beauty of cherry blossoms when you see them with your own eyes. I never expected Việt Nam to have a place with so many cherry trees. I hope the province continues to expand these gardens so more people can enjoy them,” he said.

Pá Khoang’s cherry island sits at an elevation of more than 1,000m, with a cool, fresh climate favourable for temperate plant species. To celebrate the charm of cherry blossoms and create a distinctive tourism draw, Điện Biên has maintained an annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

This year’s Mường Phăng Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled for 9–11 January 2026 under the theme “Mường Phăng Welcomes Spring – Cherry Blossoms in Bloom”. The programme will feature a wide range of cultural, sporting and tourism activities showcasing the traditional heritage of local ethnic communities.

According to Phạm Quang Đôn, Vice Chairman of Mường Phăng Commune’s People’s Committee, the festival’s highlights include a cherry-planting event and a series of art performances before and during the opening ceremony. These aim to honour the landscapes and people of Mường Phăng while promoting solidarity and friendship among localities and strengthening ties between Việt Nam and Japan.

The festival will also include a culinary contest themed “Flavours of Mường Phăng”, exhibitions of local agricultural products, OCOP items and cultural-tourism goods, as well as cultural spaces featuring ethnic minority traditions and Japanese ceremonial culture. A range of interactive experiences and folk games such as kayaking on Pá Khoang Lake, tug of war and other traditional activities will also be held, adding to the festive atmosphere and attracting visitors.

With its harmonious natural scenery, fresh air and spectacular blossoms, Pá Khoang’s cherry island and the Mường Phăng Cherry Blossom Festival are emerging as appealing spring destinations, helping promote Điện Biên’s image and boosting local tourism in the opening days of the new year. VNS