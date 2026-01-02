Khánh Hòa to host international kitesurfing tournament

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province will host its first-ever international kitesurfing tournament from January 15-17.

The 2026 Mỹ Hòa International Kitesurfing Tournament will take place at Mỹ Hòa Beach in Vĩnh Hải Commune.

The competition is expected to attract 200 riders across Việt Nam and from other countries, competing in four categories of racing for males and females, and big air (huge jumps and kite loops) for males and females.

The event will also feature kitesurfing experience activities with professional athletes, music and dance performances, and stalls featuring kitesurfing gear and local food and specialties.

Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: “The tournament is expected to turn Mỹ Hòa Beach into an international kitesurfing hub.”

Nguyễn Long Biên, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, emphasised that Khánh Hòa is one of the few localities that has geographical advantages and a favourable climate for large-scale kitesurfing activities, particularly international events.

Biên said the tournament is a significant sports and tourism event that diversifies local sea tourism products and brands the province’s signature beach sports.

The 2026 Mỹ Hòa International Kitesurfing Tournament is among several Khánh Hòa cultural, tourism and sports events that will be held in 2026, such as the Nha Trang Sea Festival, the sea culture and tourism festival, the yến (bird’s nest) festival and the grape and wine festival.

Vĩnh Hải Commune is a coastal rural commune in Khánh Hòa Province established on July 1, 2025 through the merger of three former communes — Vĩnh Hải, Nhơn Hải and Thanh Hải.

The commune features a diverse landscape of sea, hills and plains, giving it strong potential for eco-tourism and coastal development. It lies along major coastal routes and serves as a strategic connector in the provincial tourism network, with attractions such as Vĩnh Hy Bay, vineyards, streams and access to parts of Núi Chùa National Park.

Khánh Hòa Province targets to attract 18 million visitors in 2026, including six million international tourists. Tourism revenue is expected to reach VNĐ77 trillion (US$2.92 million).

In 2025, the province welcomed 16.4 million visitors, a year-over-year increase of 14.4 per cent. Of this total, 5.5 million were international visitors.

Total revenue was VNĐ66.7 trillion ($2.53 million), a rise of 16.8 per cent compared to last year.— VNS