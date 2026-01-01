First tourists visit Đà Nẵng in 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central City of Đà Nẵng welcomed the first tourists visiting on the flights of the national flag-carrier Vietnam Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air of the Philippines, marking the first positive move in hosting 19.1 million tourists in 2026.

The city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department said seven other international flights from Incheon, Busan of Korea; Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore with 1,200 passengers have scheduled landing at the city’s airport on the first day of New Year.

It said the Chu Lai International Airport also hosted two first flights of New Year from Hà Nội and HCM City by the budget carrier VietJetAir and Vietnam Airlines.

The ancient town of Hội An also organised an event to celebrate the New Year by receiving the first visitor from the Philippines in the tour service of the Visit Indochina travel agency.

Hội An, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, has seen as one of the most favourite destination in central Việt Nam in the heritage centre including Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Chàm-Hội An world biosphere reserve site, Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex. — VNS