Hà Nội Museum honours solo puppet artist

HÀ NỘI — Puppeteer Dương Văn Học has donated more than 30 puppets to Hà Nội Museum, contributing to the preservation and popularisation of traditional Vietnamese puppetry.

The donated puppets and artefacts previously accompanied Học throughout his career. He is widely regarded as a pioneer who devoted decades to initiating and developing solo puppetry as a distinctive art form in Việt Nam.

Born in 1942 on Hàng Bạc Street in Hà Nội, he began his career as a choreographer before discovering and devoting his entire life to the art of puppetry. Starting out as a playwright and director, he later stepped onto the stage himself to perform solo puppetry, a form in which a single artist both manipulates the puppets and narrates a complete story through them alone.

“Solo puppetry is an exceptionally unique art form,” Học said. “With just one performer and inanimate puppets, a puppeteer can recreate the full spectrum of human life, enabling audiences to empathise with the complexities of human relationships.”

Deeply rooted in traditional arts and inspired by folk culture, Học has recreated familiar scenes from daily Vietnamese life and customs, such as tug-of-war games, swing play, wrestling and married couples navigating rough waters together.

Each piece is not only entertaining, but also conveys simple yet profound philosophies of life. The puppets become 'living characters' – humorous and approachable, imbued with a festive spirit evoking memories of village life, community solidarity and the joys of childhood.

Works such as Boat on the River, The Death of the Swan, The Final Tug of War and The Girl and the Spider established his talent and distinctive creative voice.

“We want to honour an artist who has devoted his entire life to solo puppetry,” said museum director Nguyễn Tiến Đà.

“What is most urgent today is bringing heritage closer to younger generations and international friends. That is why Hà Nội Museum is making efforts to integrate performing arts, including puppetry, into its exhibition spaces so the public can learn about, understand and more deeply appreciate our national heritage.”

Học is well known as a pioneer in contemporary solo puppetry in Việt Nam. He set up a private Contemporary Solo Puppetry Museum, the first of its kind in the country, at his house on 92B Dương Hiến Quyền Street in the coastal province of Khánh Hòa.— VNS