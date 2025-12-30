HCM CITY — A special lighting display is being held in HCM City from now to January 9 to celebrate co-operation between the United Kingdom and Việt Nam, including the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as the City2City Partnership between HCM City and Liverpool.

The show, which is organised by the British Consulate General in HCM City, in partnership with Sovico Group, is at the Saigon Marina IFC Tower.

Accordingly, from 6pm to midnight, from December 29, 2025 to January 9, 2026, and especially at the moment of New Year’s Eve on December 31, Saigon Marina IFC Tower is illuminated with colours, national flags, and iconic symbols of both countries.

The lighting display marks a new phase of co-operation following the recent official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by General Secretary Tô Lâm, during which both sides formally announced the elevation of bilateral relations to the highest level within Việt Nam Nam’s foreign relations framework.

The establishment of the UK – Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reaffirms strengthened co-operation across key areas, including: trade and investment; defence and security; innovation, science and technology; green growth and climate action; education and research; and people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties.

At the same time, during General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit, HCM City and Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in healthcare, education and training, and science and technology. Following the signing, the leadership of the Liverpool City Region engaged with partners and will organise two delegations on healthcare and culture to Việt Nam, including a cultural exchange event scheduled for late January 2026. — VNS