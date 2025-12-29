Celebrated illustrator Tạ Huy Long opens his creative universe at Manzi

HÀ NỘI — Artist Tạ Huy Long, best known for his lively illustrations in the comic version of the celebrated children’s book Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of a Cricket), is opening his creative world to the public through an open studio at Manzi Exhibition Space.

Entitled My Zootopia, the showcase offers a rare and comprehensive glimpse into Long’s artistic universe, patiently built over more than two decades. Visitors will enter a vivid, story-filled environment where arched gateways, narrative paintings, glowing glass objects and handcrafted furniture evoke creatures drawn from myth and memory.

Paintings, watercolours, original book sketches, functional furniture and even the artist’s own working desk converge in a single immersive space, reflecting the fluid interplay in his practice between drawing and object, imagination and material study.

A highlight of the exhibition is a model of the Cricket, the main character from Adventures of a Cricket. Crafted from bamboo and rattan, the sculpture captures the insect mid-hop with its wings outstretched.

Originally created for Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký, Chạm Tới Những Thế Giới (Adventures of a Cricket – Touch the Worlds) at the Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art (VCCA) in 2018, the piece remains one of Long’s most striking works. Bamboo and rattan, light, flexible and naturally brown, were chosen to achieve delicacy while echoing the cricket’s earthy tones.

Long’s instinct for form originates from his years as an interior designer. Whenever he observes an object or living being, he focuses on the angles of its structure, a habit that guides his transformation of characters from paper into three-dimensional life.

Crickets, fish, horses and toads reappear as trunks, cabinets, lamps and mobile chests crafted from wood, leather, metal and glass: objects designed not only to be admired but to be used, touched and marked by time.

At the far end of My Zootopia, another narrative takes shape. Inspired by the life and legacy of Alexandre Yersin, scientist, explorer and quiet visionary, Long ventures into new storytelling territory.

His graphic novel Yersin, Khúc Hát Cá Ông (Yersin, The Whale Song), written and illustrated by himself, blends historical research with imagination and myth. Published by Kim Đồng Publishing House last month, it extends into three-dimensional form within the exhibition: an illuminated chest covered with historical maps and a luminous whale crafted from stained glass, where Yersin’s voyages intertwine with coastal legends and seafaring dreams.

My Zootopia balances childlike wonder with meticulous craftsmanship. It is not a finished fantasy but an inhabitable world, solid, tactile and open-ended.

A celebrated illustrator, Long is renowned for his work across short stories and novels, most notably Adventures of a Cricket by Tô Hoài, republished many times in various formats.

His style evolves with each project, taking a slightly different path from the last. This diversity is evident in his illustrations for Lá Cờ Thêu Sáu Chữ Vàng (The Flag Embroidered with Six Golden Letters) by Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Lĩnh Nam Chích Quái (Extraordinary Stories from Lĩnh Nam) by Trần Thế Pháp, Nam Hải Dị Nhân Liệt Truyện (Stories of Extraordinary People in the Land of Nam Hải) by Phan Kế Bính, Hành Trình Sáng Tạo Chữ Quốc Ngữ (The Journey of Creating the National Romanised Vietnamese Script) by Phạm Thị Kiều Ly, and Lược Sử Nước Việt Bằng Tranh (A Brief History of Việt Nam in Pictures) by Hiếu Minh, Huyền Trang and Dương Trung Quốc.

My Zootopia will be open to the public from December 29, 2025 to March 1, 2026, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am–7pm. Admission is free. Manzi Exhibition Space is located at 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. — VNS