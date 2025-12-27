Thanh Hóa focuses on preservation of brocade weaving craft

THANH HÓA Lặn Ngoài Village, nestled in the heart of Pù Luông Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hóa, is dedicated to preserving and promoting its traditional brocade weaving. Here, Thái ethnic minority women keep alive the art of creating unique patterns that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Brocade weaving – unique traditional craft of Lặn Ngoài Village

The brocade weaving craft dates back to the 18th century (around 1749), when the Hà and Lò families – two major Thái ethnic clans in Thanh Hóa – settled in the area. The fertile valley in the locality allowed local residents to grow cotton and mulberry and raise silkworms, providing materials for weaving. After 276 years of development, the village was officially recognised as a traditional craft village by the provincial People’s Committee in 2021.

Hà Thị Nhàn, 80, a resident in Lặn Ngoài Village, has practised brocade weaving for 65 years. Growing up to the rhythmic sound of weaving from her mother and grandmother, she learned to harvest cotton and mulberry leaves and raise silkworms. Nhan said that her mother began teaching her the craft when she was 10 years old, starting with simple weaving and later progressing to designing and colour-coordinating traditional textile patterns.

“Every Thái girl is taught how to weave brocades by her mother and grandmother from a young age,” Nhàn said, adding that for Thái women in Lặn Ngoài Village, preserving the traditional craft is not merely a means of livelihood but also a responsibility to safeguard the cultural heritage of their ancestors.

According to Nhàn, creating beautiful brocade products involves numerous meticulous steps, from growing, harvesting, and processing cotton to spinning it into thread. The process requires skills and patience.

She said that the most challenging part of brocade weaving is creating the patterns. Designs may depict plants, animals, diamonds, or eight-petaled flowers, each carrying its own meaning and telling stories that reflect a deep connection to nature and cultural significance.

Today, Lặn Ngoài is no longer a quiet Thái village. The rhythmic sound of looms and colourful brocade products signals the craft’s revival, which not only boosts incomes for residents but also helps preserve the unique cultural heritage of the Thái community in Pù Luông.

Weaving craft remains foundation for sustainable tourism development

In recent years, Pù Luông commune's authorities have been reviving and developing the craft in Lặn Ngoài Village, linking it to tourism development. Over the past five years, Lặn Ngoài has become an attractive tourism destination where visitors can observe, experience the production process, and purchase unique handmade products.

Currently, as many as 105 households in Lặn Ngoài are directly engaged in the craft, earning 6–7 million đồng per person each month. Beyond serving local demands, their handmade products are highly favoured by tourists, particularly international visitors.

Roistacher Bob, an 82-year-old tourist from the US, said he was fascinated by the cotton spinning and hand-weaving process.

According to Hà Văn Tùng, Head of Pù Luông Commune’s Division of Economic Affairs, the community-based tourism model linked to brocade weaving craft in Lặn Ngoài Village has become a highlight of the locality’s tourism, contributing to preserving the cultural heritage while providing sustainable income and fostering economic development based on tourism potential.

The local authorities have collaborated with the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Thanh Hóa University of Culture, Sports and Tourism to provide advanced training courses for handweaving workers. In 2024, Mường Khoong brocade scarf was recognised as a 3-star OCOP product. The commune is striving to have two more OCOP products in the near future.

The People’s Committee of Pù Luông commune is actively coordinating with tour operators, especially those in Hà Nội, to attract international visitors to the Lặn Ngoài brocade weaving craft village, while seeking resources to expand craft training and product displays. VNA/VNS