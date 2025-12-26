Immersive art destination

The peak citrus harvest season in Bắc Ninh Province not only beckons tourists, but also heralds new opportunities for agricultural tourism, inviting visitors to indulge in the rich experiences of the region’s fruit-growing legacy.
A lineup of Vietnamese and international contemporary visual artists and musicians are set to bring a cultural extravaganza to HCM City residents and tourists at the Hozo City Tết Fest 2025 on December 27-31.
As the year draws to a close, cities and provinces across Viet Nam are getting ready for a vibrant New Year’s Eve, with fireworks, music and large-scale countdown events promising a festive and emotional welcome to 2026.
With the 2026 New Year holiday falling midweek, many residents and visitors are choosing to stay in HCM City, boosting demand for leisure and entertainment venues, which are responding with a range of promotions and experiential activities.
In its 'Best in Travel 2026', Lonely Planet introduces 25 must-visit places to tourists to make their world’s most inspiring journeys for the year ahead in which Quy Nhơn of Gia Lai Province is suggested 'best for coastal adventures and seafood delights'.
Miss Intercontinental 2022 Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc believes true beauty begins with knowledge, compassion and a commitment to creating positive change for society. Listen to her remarkable story as she prepares for the Miss World Pageant next year!