Hozo City Tết Fest 2025 set to dazzle visitors

HCM CITY — A lineup of Vietnamese and international contemporary visual artists and musicians are set to bring a cultural extravaganza to HCM City residents and tourists at the Hozo City Tết Fest 2025 on December 27-31.

The festival, with the theme of “City-Maze-Ing”, will feature an “Immersive House” space, including a multimedia exhibition called “CTRL+M”, a visual mapping presentation, and a visual jockey (VJ) competition.

The exhibition will showcase 12 artworks, depicting a closer view of multiple perspectives on the city, ranging from the individual and lived spaces to community and collective identity, created by artists such as NOISSION, Dư Minh Quân, Đinh Nguyễn Bảo Châu and Ngô Khánh A.

The mapping presentation titled “Tết Morphosis” will feature digital artist and designer Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, visual artist and creative director Cao Hoàng Long, and art director Lạc Hoàng.

Visitors can also experience visual and music performances by eight teams from the VJ:Mazed competition.

The highlighted activities will be three music shows on December 27, 28 and 31, presenting leading Vietnamese singers and musicians along with international artists.

The opening show will introduce Vietnamese contemporary folk hits, featuring singers Phương Mỹ Chi, Hoàng Thùy Linh, Trúc Nhân and Mỹ Anh.

Vietnamese pop star Soobin will perform together with local and international musicians and bands, such as Caleb Kunle from Ireland, Kumbia Boruka from France, and Wim from Thailand, on December 28.

The most-awaited show will be a countdown concert combining visual light, technologies and music, highlighting pop stars Mỹ Tâm, Đức Phúc, Vũ Cát Tường, Hoàng Dũng and rappers Suboi and Pháp Kiều.

In addition, the festival will include a cuisine zone to introduce traditional feasts for Tết (Lunar New Year) created by celebrated chefs, as well as Vietnamese street food.

The Tết fair will offer a series of handicrafts, and decorative and fashion products created by local brands and young designers.

The Hozo City Tết Fest 2025, co-organised by the HCM City People Committee and its partners, The Purpose Group, promises to be a unique attraction of the city at the end of the year, spreading positive and inspiring energy.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, shared that the Hozo City Tết Fest will become an annual music, cultural, creative and community event of the city, reflecting the city’s aspiration for innovation, creativity and integration in the new era of national rise.

The five-day festival will take place at the Sài Gòn Riverside Park in An Khánh Ward. —VNS