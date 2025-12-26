Việt Nam gears up for a night of fireworks and festive cheer

HÀ NỘI — With only days to go before the clock strikes midnight on December 31, the festive atmosphere is building across Viet Nam.

From north to south, local authorities are racing to finalise plans for Countdown 2026 programmes, aiming to deliver a memorable New Year’s Eve filled with emotion, spectacle and hope for the year ahead.

In the nation’s two largest cities, Hà Nội and HCM City, countdown events and fireworks displays have been carefully designed with an emphasis on scale, quality and contemporary presentation.

In Hà Nội, the New Year will arrive amid shimmering lights and a familiar festive buzz around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. Fireworks are set to illuminate the capital’s sky for 15 minutes at five locations on December 31, while the main Countdown 2026 programme unfolds at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square and along the pedestrian streets.

With the theme 'Making Real Connections', the event blends modern lighting technologies with traditional fireworks, offering a fresh visual experience while preserving the warmth and charm of a classic Hà Nội New Year’s Eve.

Further south, HCM City is preparing for a high-energy countdown night that reflects its vibrant urban rhythm. From the entrance of the Sài Gòn River tunnel to Đầm Sen Cultural Park, fireworks and festive activities will ripple across the city.

A series of 15-minute fireworks displays at multiple high- and low-altitude sites is expected to turn the skyline into a glowing backdrop, as residents and visitors gather to celebrate the final moments of the year in the country’s most dynamic metropolis.

In the southern province of Đồng Nai, the year-end excitement has already arrived in Tam Hiệp Ward. At Dương Tử Giang Park, a series of events welcoming 2026 are being intensively prepared. Running from December 24, 2025, to January 1, 2026, the programme will feature cultural, artistic, sporting and historical education activities, creating a meaningful community space where residents can reflect on the past year and nurture confidence for the future.

The highlight will come on the evening of December 31 with a large-scale music festival combined with modern lighting performances during the countdown moment. On the morning of January 1, 2026, the park will host a New Year flag-raising ceremony, during which a 100-square-metre national flag will be lifted by a hot-air balloon. The event will also include the release of 328 white doves, symbolising the 328 years of formation and development of Biên Hòa – Đồng Nai.

In the north, Thái Nguyên Province is also preparing a meaningful Countdown 2026 programme. Scheduled to take place at Võ Nguyên Giáp Square in Phan Đình Phùng Ward, the event will combine an outdoor multidisciplinary art performance with a high-altitude fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

According to the Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Bùi Văn Lương, the countdown event is not only meant to foster joy and unity among residents, but also to promote Thái Nguyên’s image, potential and position, thereby supporting cultural and tourism development and attracting investment in the new phase.

Elsewhere, many localities are welcoming the New Year with countdown programmes that highlight regional identity. In Lạng Sơn Province, Countdown 2026 will be linked to the Xứ Lạng Peach Blossom Festival at a stage on Hùng Vương Street in Lương Văn Tri Ward, featuring live performances, LED countdown screens and artistic fireworks.

In Thanh Hóa, Hạc Thành Ward continues its annual 'Welcome the New Year – 2026' programme, which has become a spiritual meeting point for residents during the transition between the old year and the new.

Meanwhile, in Lâm Đồng Province, the 'Countdown – Welcome 2026' programme is expected to take place at Lâm Viên Square in Đà Lạt and several other locations. Combining multidisciplinary performances, DJ shows, light displays, 3D LED screens and artistic fireworks, the event promises a youthful and modern atmosphere amid the breezy Central Highlands.

As the countdown clocks tick away across the country, Viet Nam is set to step into 2026 with shared moments of joy, connection and celebration under a sky lit by fireworks. — VNS