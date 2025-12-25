Hà Nội Symphony Orchestra to welcome 2026 with New Year Concert

HÀ NỘI — The New Year Concert 2026 by the Hà Nội Symphony Orchestra will say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 with familiar pieces in an open, accessible and emotionally rich atmosphere in Hà Nội.

Held annually, this year's concert will take place on December 28 at the Hồ Gươm Theatre. It will feature renowned Vietnamese and international artists under the baton of conductor Trần Nhật Minh.

Minh is a well-known figure in Việt Nam’s classical music scene. Formally trained in Russia, he has extensive experience conducting opera, symphonic pieces and crossover projects that blend symphonic and contemporary music.

He is highly regarded for his ability to combine artistic depth with broad audience appeal, while his youthful, flexible conducting style will bring an open and engaging spirit to the evening.

The programme includes two parts, with artists performing classic European symphonies, operas and vocal music interwoven with familiar melodies from the 20th century and contemporary music.

The first act of the night will be the overture of Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II, bringing to life the vibrant atmosphere of Vienna at the end of the 19th century. It will be followed by excerpts from operas by Verdi and Mozart.

Two guest singers from Kazakhstan, both of whom have won numerous prestigious international awards, will perform on the night: Sagyntay Nazym Zhalgasbaikyzy (soprano) and Rassul Zharmagambetov (baritone).

Vietnamese guitarist Hoàng Tùng will be a highlight too, as he will show off two pieces that have become icons of the classical guitar repertoire: the deeply lyrical Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo and Asturias by Isaac Albéniz, which is infused with powerful flamenco spirit.

The first part of the concert will finish with energetic pieces, Rossini's Aria Largo al Factotum and Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Márquez, featuring vibrant Latin rhythms.

In the second act, audience members will be treated to songs that are more well known in modern times and are deeply embedded in the memories of generations, including Over the Rainbow and Hallelujah.

Interspersed with them will be Nightingale, a work imbued with distinctive Kazakh musical colours, creating a unique cultural highlight.

A series of duets including Canto della Terra, The Prayer and O Sole Mio is expected to deliver moments of emotional climax, showcasing the harmonious blend of technique and expression between the two international guest vocalists.

Bringing the concert to a close will be the famous film music suite from Gladiator by Hans Zimmer, which has been selected to end the night with a powerful and emotionally charged finale. VNS