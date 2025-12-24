More than just Christmas carols

At Christmas, choirs take centre stage with carols we all know and love. But beyond the festive harmonies is a community committed to serving week after week – not for applause, but in devotion. This story goes behind the Christmas concert to discover the faith, unity and joy that bring the choir together.
Coffee shops in HCM City are celebrating the upcoming Christmas season by embracing the festive spirit with elaborate Christmas-themed decorations, attracting large numbers of young people to hang out and take photos.
The organising board received a total of 135 nominations from 50 agencies, shortlisted to 30 and then to 15 for public voting with the participation of central and local media agencies to select the final top 10 events.
Based on searches made between September and November for stays during December 2025 and January 2026, Agoda recorded a 30 per cent increase in family travel interest to Việt Nam compared with the same period last year
Khánh Hòa Province has great potential to develop diverse tourism products thanks to its rich cultural heritage, traditional craft villages and favourable geographical location, becoming the culture–tourism epicentre of the south-central coastal region.
Archaeologists have uncovered a previously unknown entrance road linking K Tower to the heart of Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, revealing a sacred route once used by Champa kings and priests between the 10th and 12th centuries.