Home Life & Style

More than just Christmas carols

December 24, 2025 - 17:24
At Christmas, choirs take centre stage with carols we all know and love. But beyond the festive harmonies is a community committed to serving week after week – not for applause, but in devotion. This story goes behind the Christmas concert to discover the faith, unity and joy that bring the choir together.

