HCM City coffee shops embrace festive spirit with Christmas-themed decor

HCM CITY – Coffee shops in HCM City are celebrating the upcoming Christmas season by embracing the festive spirit with elaborate Christmas-themed decorations, attracting large numbers of young people to hang out and take photos.

A few day before Christmas, coffee shops across HCM City had already decorated their shops in special festive styles.

Among them is Mê Coffee & Tea in Gò Vấp District, where hundreds of locals and visitors gather each day to ‘check in’.

The shop provides a lively Christmas atmosphere with upbeat music, featuring both indoor and outdoor spaces for gatherings of family and friends.

It features a Christmas scene with pine trees, snowmen, Santa Claus statues and hundreds of teddy bears hanging in every corner.

Trần Thế Hiển, manager of Mê Coffee & Tea, said the café offers many photo spots, highlighted by a glass display featuring a snowman and two reindeer, alongside the Christmas tree area.

"Our customers include both locals and foreigners. Most are very impressed with the shop's decoration and are surprised when they enter," Hiển said.

Đặng Thị Minh Tâm, a customer, said she discovered the location via social media and really liked the space.

“I find the shop very beautiful, with a vibrant festive atmosphere. I will introduce it to my friends and relatives and invite everyone to come,” Tâm said.

Notably, since early November, the shop has hosted artificial snow shows out front at night, attracting large crowds.

Meanwhile, Oromia Coffee & Lounge in Tân Định Ward has captured the festive spirit since November, featuring various decorated spaces and ornaments.

The outdoor area features a long pathway lined with pine trees, which has become a popular photo spot on social media platforms.

Inside, the atmosphere is warm and cosy, creating a comfortable and quiet space for young people to gather, chat and enjoy music.

Hà Thị Mỹ Dung, a customer, said she discovered the shop through TikTok and felt the decorations were beautiful and evoked a warm feeling.

She added that she plans to return and introduce the place to her friends and family.

Lê Cảnh Toàn, a student in HCM City, said he has visited this coffee shop every Christmas for three years.

“It brings a great vibe for the upcoming Christmas with excellent decorations every year,” he said. — VNS