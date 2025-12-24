Votes called for outstanding cultural, sports and tourism events of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Văn Hóa (Culture) Newspaper of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 23 held a press conference in Hà Nội to launch the vote for the top 10 outstanding cultural, sports and tourism events of 2025.

Editor-in-Chief Nguyễn Anh Vũ, head of the organising board, said 2025 recorded notable achievements of the culture, information, sports and tourism sectors, particularly in institutional improvements, large-scale events and sustainable development. Many activities helped enhance Việt Nam's national standing and promote its image and values internationally. The ministry assigned the newspaper to coordinate the selection to honour these highlights.

The organising board received a total of 135 nominations from 50 agencies, shortlisted to 30 and then to 15 for public voting with the participation of central and local media agencies to select the final top 10 events.

Key nominations include major institutional milestones in 2025, such as the revised Press Law, adopted on December 10, 2025 and effective from July 1, 2026; the amended Advertising Law, passed on June 16, 2025 and effective from January 1, 2026; and the issuance of guiding decrees and circulars for the Law on Cultural Heritage, reflecting strong efforts to improve the legal framework.

A highlight is the Strategy for the Development of Việt Nam's Cultural Industries to 2030, with a Vision to 2045, approved on November 14, 2025, with a target that cultural industries will contribute 9 per cent of GDP, accounting for 8 per cent of employment, and positioning Việt Nam as a leading cultural and entertainment hub in Asia.

The list also features the large-scale exhibition “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, the inaugural Autumn Fair 2025, and notably four UNESCO-recognised heritages, namely the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex (World Heritage); the expanded Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng World Natural Heritage Site including Hin Nam No National Park of Laos; the collection of composer Hoàng Vân, which has become a Memory of the World; and the Đông Hồ folk woodblock printing craft, an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Other nominations span major commemorative cultural programmes, milestones in music and performing arts, anniversaries marking 100 years of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press and 80 years of the cultural sector, sports achievements including Việt Nam’s ASEAN Cup title and a top 3 finish at the 33rd SEA Games, as well as strong tourism growth with international arrivals exceeding 20 million for the first time.

The voting is conducted in person on December 23 and online via Văn Hóa Newspaper’s platforms and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism portal from December 23–25, with results to be announced after the votes are counted. —VNA/VNS