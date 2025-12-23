A philately Christmas: stamp exhibition celebrates cultural stories

HCM CITY — As the final weeks of the year unfurl and Christmas cheer fills the streets of HCM City, an exhibition exploring the cultural depth and historical journey of the holiday has opened – and it’s telling the story one postage stamp at a time.

The holiday-themed exhibition titled The Mystery of Christmas in Cultural Integration celebrates philately, or stamp collecting, and was organised as part of the city’s Saigon Christmas Book Fair festivities.

It is held by the Vietnam Women’s Publishing House in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Saigon Ward, with support from the National Political Publishing House, Tủ sách Nhân ái (Humanitarian Bookshelf), Ngôi Nhà Trí Tuệ (The House of Wisdom) and Du Bút Cultural and Media Company.

At its heart is a meticulously curated 32-page stamp collection assembled by Phan Vũ Anh Minh, an intensive care physician and passionate philatelist, or stamp collector.

Through vibrant visuals and rare issues from around the world, the collection traces Christmas from its Christian origins to its living legacy in diverse global cultures.

“Beyond the holiday joy, people everywhere still express heartfelt messages through handwritten cards adorned with Christmas stamps – something that no digital medium can quite replace,” explained Chairman of the Viet Stamp Club Hoàng Anh Thi, reflecting on the universal human connection captured in tiny pieces of printed paper.

The world’s first Christmas stamp was released by Canada in 1898, and ever since, multiple nations – including those where Christianity isn’t the dominant faith – have issued annual Christmas designs for collectors.

These stamps attract enthusiasts not just for their vivid imagery and design diversity, but for the deeper messages of belief and shared humanity they embody.

For Phan Vũ Anh Minh, the exhibition underscores philately’s power to bring people closer to meaningful cultural narratives.

“Each stamp and postal piece marks not just a moment in time, but becomes part of a larger historical mosaic, where Christian faith embraces local traditions and where messages of hope and love resonate across borders,” he said.

The exhibition runs free of charge until December 25 at the Vietnam Women’s Publishing House branch on Alexandre de Rhodes Street.

Visitors can see rare historical issues, thematic expansions on Asian and European traditions and even stamps connected to influential figures like Empress Nam Phương.

According to Chair of the Mothers’ Club Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, the exhibition and the wider book fair offer more than visual delight – they promote mutual respect, understanding and joy as culture, religion and knowledge come together in a shared public space.

Whether for seasoned collectors or curious passersby, this festive exhibition reveals the humble postage stamp as a window into centuries of cultural exchange, festive spirit and human connection. — VNS