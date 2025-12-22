Vietnamese singer becomes Taiwan Tourism Ambassador

HCM CITY — The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has announced that Vietnamese singer-actor Isaac has officially become the Taiwan Tourism Ambassador in Việt Nam in 2025.

In his new role as tourism ambassador, Isaac will collaborate with the TTA on a series of communications and promotional activities.

With his influence and widespread popularity, particularly among the youth, the Vietnamese singer is expected to inspire young Vietnamese travellers to explore the attractions of and experience a fresh perspective on Taiwan (China).

The highlight of the campaign is the launch of a promotional film along with the theme song Trạm Dừng Của Anh (My Stop), composed by musician Thế Bảo.

My Stop tells the romantic story of a young man who devotes all his love to a single girl. Despite experiencing various journeys and twists in life, the only stop on his journey remains where the girl he loves is.

The song features a romantic, gentle and cheerful tone, akin to a love confession, highlighting the connection between personal feelings and travel experiences.

Notably, Isaac performs a segment in Chinese, which emphasises cultural exchange within the tourism promotion campaign for Taiwan.

The music video is imbued with familiar symbols of and landmarks in Taiwan, such as the Taipei 101 building, Sun Moon Lake and popular food items like Taiwanese beef noodles and bubble tea. This contributes to portraying Taiwan as both modern and relatable, rich in emotion.

The song is currently available on music platforms like Zingmp3, Spotify and iTunes.

"I hope that the song will reflect the genuine, wonderful and pleasant emotions I experienced in Taiwan,” the singer said.

Director of the TTA Representative Office in HCM City Derek Chou said Isaac is not only one of the most beloved professional artists in Việt Nam, but also holds a special connection with Taiwan. His most viewed music video on YouTube, Tôi Đã Quên Thật Rồi (I've Truly Forgotten), was filmed entirely in Taiwan.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Isaac once again," Chou added. "We hope that this new video collaboration will be warmly received by Vietnamese audiences, just like his previous works."

According to Chou, the number of Vietnamese tourists to Taiwan has consistently increased in recent years. The figure reached 370,000 in 2024, gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels. In just the first nine months of 2025, the number exceeded 330,000, marking a 15 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and making Việt Nam the second-largest market for tourists in Southeast Asia.

"We have more plans to collaborate with Isaac, including a promotional music video that will be featured on social media platforms in Việt Nam and displayed on outdoor advertising billboards. There will also be a public event at the airport inviting fans to join,” he said.

The director also revealed that 500 Vietnamese would be invited to Taiwan next March to enjoy a traditional feast and experience the culture of Taiwanese night banquets at a special event, during which Isaac will also perform.

Isaac, whose real name is Phạm Lưu Tuấn Tài, was born in 1988 in Cần Thơ. He gained recognition as the leader of the music group 365 from 2010 to 2016.

After the group disbanded, he pursued a solo career, releasing popular music videos like Get Down, Anh Sẽ Về Sớm Thôi (I Will be Back Soon) and Đau Đầu (Headache).

In addition to singing, the artist has also starred in films like Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story), Song Lang (The Tap Box), Mùa Viết Tình Ca (Season for Love Songs) and Anh Trai Yêu Quái (Dear Devil Brother).

The artist was listed among the 10 most popular singers at the Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) music awards in 2016 and 2018, and received the Asia Star Award at the 2016 Busan International Film Festival for his role in the film Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể.

He was included in the list of 30 under 30 notable figures in the arts in Việt Nam, as selected by Forbes Việt Nam.

Isaac has also recently been honoured with the title of Impressive Advertising Ambassador of the Year at the Vietnam Creative Advertising Award 2025. — VNS