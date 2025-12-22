Gia Lai prepares for 2026 National Tourism Year

GIA LAI — The central province of Gia Lai will host a number of events and festivals next year for the 2026 National Tourism Year, according to its People’s Committee.

Within the framework of the 2026 National Tourism Year - Gia Lai, the province will host more than 100 cultural, sports, and educational events.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host nearly 20 events.

The opening ceremony for the National Tourism Year 2026 will feature 11 events and the Gia Lai - New Day programme will include nine events.

There will be Quy Nhơn Summer Tourism programme with 12 events, Gia Lai – The Land of Martial Arts programme with 15 events, and Gia Lai – The Rhythm of Gongs with nine events.

In addition, more than 60 side events will be held during the National Tourism Year in Gia Lai next year to attract tourists and promote the province’s tourism.

Some major festivals will be held within the framework of the National Tourism Year, including the Gia Lai specialty coffee festival, the Bà (Lady) Pagoda festival, the Central Highlands International Gong festival, the Gia Lai Province Ethnic Culture festival, the Gia Lai Summer Tourism festival, and the International Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts festival.

The international sporting event UIM F1H20 World Championship powerboat race will return to Gia Lai on Thị Nại Lagoon next year.

After the merger with Bình Định province, Gia Lai has a strategic geographical location with the majestic natural landscapes of the Central Highlands and the charm of the central coastal and island regions.

The province boasts huge potential with outstanding ecological and cultural values for tourism development ​​such as T’Nung Lake, Chư Đăng Ya volcano, Kon Ka Kinh National Park, and the Central Highlands Gong Culture Space.

It has a system of Champa cultural relics, bài chòi art (a traditional game combining folklore singing and lottery picks), hát bội (classical drama), Bình Định traditional martial arts, and a 134 km-long coastline with famous landmarks such as Quy Nhơn Bay, Kỳ Co, Eo Gió, Cù Lao Xanh, and Thị Nại Lagoon. — VNS