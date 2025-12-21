Love in Vietnam – a cross-cultural romance on the big screen

HÀ NỘI A new cinematic production exploring the theme of cross-cultural love will open in theatres across Việt Nam from January 9.

Entitled Love in Vietnam, the film blends the vibrant aesthetics of Bollywood with the contemporary beauty of Asia, offering audiences a fresh perspective on romance across borders.

The film has already enjoyed international success. It was commercially released in India in September and premiered in South Korea on December 8, where it quickly gained recognition by winning two prestigious honours at the Seoul Global Movie Awards – Best Film of Asia and Best Director of Asia. Its global release strategy continues to expand, with a debut in China scheduled for the end of this month.

Love in Vietnam is co-produced by Innovations India and RKF Studios from India, in collaboration with 1-All Stars from Việt Nam. Featuring a cast of actors from both countries, the production embodies the spirit of cultural exchange.

Director and screenwriter Rahhat Shah Kazmi describes it as a cross-border love story that conveys a powerful message of harmony between diverse cultures. He emphasises that Việt Nam provides the perfect backdrop for a tale told with both authenticity and dignity.

In Kazmi’s vision, Việt Nam is not simply a location or setting, but a living presence within the narrative. He regards the country itself as a “character” that bears witness to the unfolding romance between the two protagonists, Manay and Linh – a love story that bridges nations while celebrating shared humanity.

One of the film’s most striking highlights is the dazzling and grand wedding between the Indian groom, Manav, and the Vietnamese bride, Linh. The scene is brought to life with the participation of more than 100 Indian actors and nearly 500 Vietnamese extras, dancers, and musicians, creating a vibrant celebration that embodies the spirit of cross-cultural love. VNS