Christmas lights draw crowds to popular HCM City spots

by Huyền Trâm and Quốc Phong

HCM CITY — Many of HCM City’s iconic spots such as Notre Dame Cathedral of Sài Gòn and Diamond Plaza are dressed up for the year-end festive season and becoming popular check-in spots for young locals and visitors alike, adding to the city’s holiday buzz.

Every year during Christmas the area in its vicinity is a favourite stop for young people, families and visitors looking to take photos.

​Diamond Plaza, a shopping mall in Sài Gòn Ward, is also a favourite spot for families and visitors to visit and take photos during the Christmas season.

Bình Thái Church, located in Bình Đông Ward, also known as Phạm Thế Hiển Catholic Village, is another popular place during the festive season.

As the festive season draws closer, these decorated spots continue to brighten HCM City, attracting crowds eager to bask in the holiday atmosphere and enjoy the cheerful year-end mood. — VNS