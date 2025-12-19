Christmas lights draw crowds to popular HCM City spots

by Huyền Trâm and Quốc Phong
HCM CITY — Many of HCM City’s iconic spots such as Notre Dame Cathedral of Sài Gòn and Diamond Plaza are dressed up for the year-end festive season and becoming popular check-in spots for young locals and visitors alike, adding to the city’s holiday buzz.
|Notre Dame Cathedral of Sài Gòn has been lavishly decorated this year, and lit up with many more LED lights than in 2023 and 2024. — VNS Photo Huyền Trâm
Every year during Christmas the area in its vicinity is a favourite stop for young people, families and visitors looking to take photos.
|Areas around the cathedral become crowded as residents and visitors gather to take in the festive scene at the weekend. — VNS Photo Huyền Trâm
|Trần Ngọc Quỳnh Như (woman in red shirt) of Thạnh Mỹ Tây Ward told Việt Nam News that Christmas in HCM City this year is lively and bright, especially at the cathedral with its eye-catching decorations and dazzling lights that are perfect for photos. — VNS Photo Quốc Phong
Diamond Plaza, a shopping mall in Sài Gòn Ward, is also a favourite spot for families and visitors to visit and take photos during the Christmas season.
|Diamond Plaza is consistently among the earliest places to put up Christmas decorations each year, making it a must-visit spot for people in HCM City keen on such things. — VNS Photo Huyền Trâm
|Nguyễn Ngọc Thu Hiền’s family (Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward) is delighted to spend time together going about the city centre and taking photos, which has been a long time coming. — VNS Photo Quốc Phong
Bình Thái Church, located in Bình Đông Ward, also known as Phạm Thế Hiển Catholic Village, is another popular place during the festive season.
|For many families with young children the Catholic village has been a favourite destination in recent Christmas seasons. — VNS Photo Huyền Trâm
|Bình Thái Church is beautifully designed with distinctive Catholic elements. — VNS Photo Huyền Trâm
As the festive season draws closer, these decorated spots continue to brighten HCM City, attracting crowds eager to bask in the holiday atmosphere and enjoy the cheerful year-end mood. — VNS