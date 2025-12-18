Blending circus and cải lương to honour legendary King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông

HÀ NỘI — A theatrical production honouring King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông will premiere at the Central Circus Theatre in Hà Nội on Saturday, blending two distinct art forms – cải lương (Vietnamese reformed opera) and circus performance.

Developed over three years, the work vividly portrays the life of Trần Nhân Tông (1258–1308), the third ruler of the Trần Dynasty. His story unfolds from birth and ascension to the throne, through his leadership of the people and army of Đại Việt in defeating the Mongol–Yuan invaders and finally his abdication, retreat into monastic life and role as Zen master who founded the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect on Yên Tử Mountain in Quảng Ninh Province.

The production is co-directed by People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Circus Federation and Meritorious Artist Quang Khải. It is based on a script by Dr Bùi Hữu Dược, with the cải lương adaptation by Meritorious Artist Phan Ngọc Chi.

Director Khải explained that in staging Trần Nhân Tông he drew on his extensive experience performing in works about the King-Monk, while also learning from earlier collaborations between the Việt Nam Circus Federation and the Việt Nam Cải Lương Theatre. He aimed to bring to life the wisdom and legacy of Trần Nhân Tông in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Through the integrated language of circus, cải lương, music, dance and stage design, the play creates an emotionally rich artistic space. At the same time, it carries strong educational value, helping audiences today better understand the character, thought and spiritual legacy of Trần Nhân Tông, values that remain deeply relevant to the ongoing work of building and defending the nation.

Advanced stage technologies further elevate the production, with a flexible stage system, LED projection screens and elaborate scenery creating a multi-dimensional environment. Each act becomes a distinct artistic world, marking a new step in the development of large-scale integrated circus-theatre productions. The creative team also envisages future applications of technologies such as 3D mapping and holograms.

Choreographer Tuyết Minh said panoramic scenes and symbolic spaces, especially the sacred setting of Ngọa Vân Mountain at Yên Tử, are expressed through a fusion of circus and cải lương, delivering a vivid, cinematic real-space experience.

The play even incorporates animal circus acts featuring monkeys, goats and pigs, recreating village, market and natural scenes that are visually striking and engaging.

On the square stage, the crew deploys aerial and multi-layered performances: Trần Nhân Tông’s birth is depicted through high-wire acts, battle scenes through acrobatics and springboard stunts, and rural markets through balancing acts on rollers.

The final rehearsal on December 8 drew strong praise from experts and audiences alike for its artistic quality, elaborate staging and impressive scale. Following the premiere on December 20, two further performances are scheduled for December 21 and 28. After its debut run, the play will be staged more widely for the public and international visitors. — VNS