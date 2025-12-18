Việt Nam–Cuba friendship photos on display at Quảng Ninh Museum

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition has put 108 images that highlight the friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba on display in the Quảng Ninh Museum.

In the exhibition themed 'Connecting and Spreading the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship', the public has an opportunity to view images of Cuba while also discovering the natural landscape, culture and social life of the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

It offers visitors a brief visual journey, inviting them to explore vibrant urban scenes, lush natural landscapes and the rich everyday life of the people of both countries, according to Cuban ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.

"The historical relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba, founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Fidel Castro, is invaluable," he said at the exhibition's opening ceremony.

"It has been nurtured over decades by successive generations of leaders and citizens in both countries. While this year, designated the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year, is going to end, the two nations have jointly organised numerous activities in both countries to reflect on and deepen their pure, loyal and exemplary friendship."

Alejandro Azcuy and Roberto Suárez are among the Cuban photographers whose work is on display at the exhibition. Their careers are closely associated with a harmonious blend of journalism and art. Through their deeply perceptive lenses, they capture current affairs and human portraits from their perspective.

The photos are displayed in three parts: introducing the Cuban people and country, exploring Quảng Ninh Province, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hạ Long Bay, and promoting the cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba and also between Quảng Ninh Province and Cuba as well.

The exhibition is a meaningful cultural activity marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba on December 2, 1960.

It aims to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, trust and comprehensive cooperation and further consolidate and promote the two countries’ longstanding traditional friendship.

The exhibition runs until December 21. — VNS