Year-end concert boom signals new confidence in Vietnamese music

HCM CITY — A surge of large-scale solo concerts across the country is highlighting the growing confidence of Vietnamese artists and the rising sophistication of the nation’s live music scene.

The bustling atmosphere of year-end solo live concerts is a positive sign, showing that Vietnamese artists are increasingly confident in their own drawing power and their ability to bring audiences into theatres and stadiums.

The fact that artists of various generations, from long-established names such as Đan Trường and Mỹ Tâm and competition-grown performers like Quốc Thiên, can all stage their own concerts demonstrates the diversity and strong vitality of Vietnamese music.

This trend encourages artists to invest boldly in large-scale productions, creating a positive cycle: high-quality concerts attract audiences, whose support then provides artists with resources for reinvestment.

Marking personal milestones

Đan Trường broke down in tears before tens of thousands of fans during his 30th-anniversary live concert "Đan Trường – Youthful Imprint" held at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội.

The show was also broadcast live to 28 cinema clusters from Tuyên Quang and Vinh to Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Tây Ninh, HCM City, Cần Thơ and Cà Mau.

He was visibly moved when receiving congratulatory flowers from People’s Artist Xuân Bắc, director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Performing Arts, who expressed his fondness for the concert’s theme and title.

“I cherish every moment on this stage,” Đan Trường told Người Lao Động (the Labourer) newspaper.

“I once thought I would just work quietly, without the chance to hold an anniversary concert. There were ups and downs that made me hesitate. But over the past year, I’ve achieved many successes and realised that audiences still care for and support me. That has given me the strength to rise again and carry out this programme. Many say I was a part of their youth, but in truth, you were also my youth,” he said.

His live concert led 10,000 attendees through a spectrum of emotions, such as joy, pride, nostalgia and deeply touching moments as he and his guests shared sincere reflections.

Despite unfavourable weather, the audience stayed under the rain until the very end, cheering the 7X-generation singer.

The show marked a milestone in his career and further fuelled his motivation for future journeys.

Quốc Thiên’s "SKYNote 2025: The Reflection", held on November 22 at Global City in HCM City, highlighted his emotive vocals and refined musicality, underscoring his image as a serious artist who avoids passing trends.

The Reflection allowed him to introduce new songs while revisiting the hits that built his name.

At the same venue, on November 29, the live concert "SOOBIN: All-Rounder – The Final" took place.

According to Music Director SlimV and Stage Director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư, SOOBIN's live concert "All-Rounder – The Final" expanded from an indoor set-up to an impressive outdoor stage while retaining its “all-rounder” concept.

The show also featured new performance elements to surprise audiences, with top-tier guest appearances by Binz, Rhymastic and the upgraded rookie group Tân Binh Thăng Cấp, alongside several yet-to-be-revealed highlights.

The most anticipated name closing out 2025 is Mỹ Tâm, who has officially announced a stadium-scale live concert at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội on December 13, with a capacity of up to 40,000.

Only a handful of Vietnamese artists have reached this level of scale.

Elevating live-show standards

This season’s live concerts offer more than entertainment.

Through what has been staged, and what is still to come, the defining theme of the year-end solo concert wave is the ambition to raise the standard for live show production in Việt Nam, proving that domestic artists can reach the stature of international stars.

A notable trend across these concerts is the impressive level of investment.

Đan Trường dedicated VNĐ11 billion (US$417,285) to his 30th-anniversary show.

Meanwhile, Hà Anh Tuấn’s live concert at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, part of his "Sketch a Rose" series, is set to conclude in January with The Rose in Đà Lạt, marking the final and resplendent chapter of his “Belief in Roses” journey.

The Sketch a Rose shows were held at world-renowned theatres, meaning significant venue costs.

Yet, regardless of financial considerations, staging a solo concert at such prestigious venues is, in itself, a mark of artistic class.

Across the past two years, the scale and spending behind personal concerts have impressed audiences nationwide.

Lavish stage designs and high-quality sound and lighting systems now place Vietnamese concerts alongside international production.

Large-scale shows such as Anh Trai Say Hi, Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai, Chị Đẹp Đạp Gió, Em Xinh Say Hi and GENfest have all earned high praise, with audiences calling them “extraordinary”.

With attendance reaching tens of thousands, many believe that concerts nowadays are “money-makers”.

However, industry insiders acknowledge the opposite due to immense production costs. “It’s impossible to turn a profit with this level of investment,” singer Cẩm Ly noted.

In reality, profit or loss is not the immediate concern for artists staging live shows.

“When you commit to a live concert, the biggest goal is to create unforgettable moments for both yourself and the audience, a night to be proud of,” SOOBIN affirmed.

This is also the shared aspiration of all artists undertaking major concerts. And it is this drive that continues to enrich and complete the vibrant, high-quality landscape of Vietnamese music. — VNS