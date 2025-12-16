Politics & Law
Animating the journey of Hoàng Thị Thế

December 16, 2025 - 05:54
An animated film project brings to life the extraordinary journey of Hoàng Thị Thế (1901-1988), the daughter of Vietnamese hero Hoàng Hoa Thám (1858-1913). From her early success in France to her return to Việt Nam, the film explores her resilience, heritage and the human spirit amid turbulent times. Produced by DeeDee Animation Studio and Avalook, ''Hoàng Thị Thế - Fate and Destiny'' celebrates courage, dignity and national pride.

