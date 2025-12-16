Animating the journey of Hoàng Thị Thế

An animated film project brings to life the extraordinary journey of Hoàng Thị Thế (1901-1988), the daughter of Vietnamese hero Hoàng Hoa Thám (1858-1913). From her early success in France to her return to Việt Nam, the film explores her resilience, heritage and the human spirit amid turbulent times. Produced by DeeDee Animation Studio and Avalook, ''Hoàng Thị Thế - Fate and Destiny'' celebrates courage, dignity and national pride.
As part of its latest culinary offerings, Thủy Tạ is introducing a selection of premium dishes featuring Excel Canadian beef – a globally recognised brand known for its superior quality, remarkable tenderness and rich, natural flavour.
This will be the first time in the 65-year history of Việt Nam's tourism industry that the country has welcomed 20 million international visitors in one year, signalling a new stage of development in its post-pandemic recovery and growth.
Nearly 30 leading phở brands from across Việt Nam and overseas Vietnamese communities are gathering in central HCM City, turning the former Tax Trade Centre area on Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street into a lively phở space on December 13 and 14.
Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, highlighted the event as a window into a nation defined by cultural diversity, social distinctiveness, robust growth momentum and a steadfast pursuit of putting people at the centre.