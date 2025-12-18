Hà Nội strengthens tourism connectivity to boost growth

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội aims to attract more than 35.8 million visitors by 2026, including over 8.6 million international arrivals, with total tourism revenue expected to exceed VNĐ160 trillion (around US$6 billion), according to Trần Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of municipal Department of Tourism.

Regional tourism connectivity has been identified as a core driver to expand development space, enhance visitor experiences and improve the capital’s competitiveness as a destination.

Hà Nội is projected to welcome more than 33.7 million visitors in 2025, up 20.87 per cent from 2024, with tourism revenue estimated at over VNĐ134.46 trillion ($5.1 billion), a rise of 21.5 per cent year on year. The figures underscore tourism’s role as a bright spot in the city’s economic recovery.

Under its development strategy, Hà Nội is reinforcing its position as a regional hub linking major tourism corridors, such as Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh–Ninh Bình, Hà Nội–Lào Cai–Tuyên Quang and Hà Nội–Bắc Ninh–Hưng Yên, while expanding cooperation with localities across the northern, northern coastal, central and Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions.

Speaking at a forum on measures to boost international arrivals on December 17, Hà Văn Siêu, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, said tourism cooperation between Hà Nội and major cities such as Đà Nẵng and HCM City, as well as neighbouring provinces, needed to move beyond formal agreements. He stressed that linkages must be translated into concrete programmes, shared products and coordinated activities, with the direct involvement of tour operators and investors.

The official noted that developing connected tour routes, joint promotion and visitor exchanges would create stronger synergies for Việt Nam's tourism sector.

In recent years, Hà Nội has rolled out a range of tourism promotion and cooperation programmes nationwide, contributing to regional tourism growth while generating new momentum for the capital.

A recent highlight was a tourism promotion and cooperation programme between Hanoi and Mekong Delta provinces, held in Vĩnh Long and Đồng Tháp provinces in early November. Hiếu said the initiative reflected the determination of both sides to strengthen linkages and support the national tourism industry.

To improve effectiveness, Hà Nội plans to intensify cooperation with the Mekong Delta to develop inter-provincial tourism product chains, focusing on themed offerings such as nature-based experiences, culinary tourism and shopping, and craft villages linked with river tourism. The capital will also support Mekong Delta provinces in organising promotional activities in Hà Nội and in training tourism personnel.

Hà Nội is also expanding cooperation with north-western provinces and the central and Central Highlands regions to diversify products and extend visitor stays. A recent survey to develop a Hà Nội–Lai Châu tour route highlighted strong potential for international tourism products based on natural landscapes and cultural identity.

A signing ceremony for cooperation on inbound routes was held on December 17 between Hanoi and the localities of Lào Cai, Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình, Bắc Ninh, and Tuyên Quang, within the framework of the forum. — VNA/VNS