Festive perspective: Christmas in Việt Nam

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

“How will you be celebrating over there?” is a question I get every single year. “Just the same as we do back home, Mum,” is almost always the answer. But is it true? Well, sort of. Christmas in Việt Nam, far from home, has meant different things at different times since I moved here.

My first Christmas, back in 2017, was with new friends from my CELTA course during my first foray into the world of teaching. We cooked up a traditional dinner, played Secret Santa and drank until we were merry. I was sure we’d celebrate together for years, buoyed by excitement before the first faint twinges of homesickness had begun to set in.

Fast forward eight years and, as far as I know, I’m the only one still here. Starting a life on the other side of the planet means making a lot of new friends, but it’s not always easy to keep those friendships as people jet off in all directions. If any of the originals are reading, Merry Christmas wherever you are.

From the most surreal Christmas Day of my life, watching Việt Nam play North Korea at Mỹ Đình Stadium, to the routine I have now with the same familiar faces, a few things never change. Love, laughter, friendship, mulled wine, gravy and the unrelenting sense of being very far from home.

This year, though, it isn’t all about me. I’ve asked an ensemble of others who call Việt Nam home to share what Christmas means to them.

First up, we have Leon Roesner, a German and English teacher who's been living here for over three years. He just so happens to be a close friend and travel companion of yours truly.

AFR: Leon, how have you found Christmas during your time over here so far? How does it compare? Do you miss home?

Leon: For the Christmases that were not visa runs, it has been mixed but mostly very enjoyable. If I want a proper Christmas mood, I can find it, but it is not forced on me like it often feels back home. That suits me, actually.

There are always events organised by friends and time spent with the people closest to us. Great gatherings and a good excuse to come together, but if you’re feeling like a bit of a Christmas grinch one year, that’s fine too. Nobody pushes it on you too hard.

AFR: And the tug of home. Is that still there?

Leon: It would be lovely to be with my family, of course, but that’s the trade-off if you also want to spend your holidays in a pool in Laos. For that, we have our family here to rely on. It takes the edge off the distance.

Next up, a familiar face to many a sports fan across Hà Nội. The one and only Trường Đào, the face of Puku Cafe & Sports Bar:

AFR: Trường, what does Christmas mean to you now? Has it changed since you were a kid, and how do you celebrate with your own family?

Trường: Christmas means a lot more to me these days. It’s family time first. I take my wife and son to see the Christmas trees around town, sometimes visiting a church to reflect on what the day is about. We sit down for a proper dinner as well, sometimes with turkey or ham.

When I was young, I didn’t know much about Christmas beyond what my mum told me, that if I behaved, Santa would bring a present. Back then, people didn’t celebrate much. In the last ten to twenty years, that has changed. Now you see people going to church, eating at Western restaurants and buying gifts for the ones they love, and making time to be together. Some even travel abroad over the holidays.

Because I work in food and beverage, I usually celebrate a little before or after the day itself. We keep it simple, a small family dinner, often hot pot because it’s winter, and I buy small gifts for my wife and son. It is calm, warm, and ours.

Now, a perspective from the younger generation. Phùng Bảo Nam is a student of mine, in class 7B04 at Vinschool Times City and this is his take on Christmas:

Bảo Nam: To me, Christmas is a time for relaxation, bringing children together and reconnecting relatives and friends in a cosy, warm atmosphere. It isn’t just a holiday, but a meaningful period for people who believe in God and Christianity.

My family celebrates in a traditional yet modern way. We decorate with ornaments, lights and a colourful tree. We prepare Western dishes like pasta, cheese, cold cuts and a medium-sized turkey. Music plays, relatives dance, and at night we relax with warm chocolate milk and count down to Christmas Day.

Honestly, it’s one of the best holidays of the year, not because of the break or presents, but because it’s about connection and reunion. People say Eastern countries aren’t interested in Christmas, but I strongly disagree. We live in a globalised world. That’s why Christmas exists in Việt Nam, and it’s widely celebrated, especially on Hàng Mã Street. Decorations, gifts, ornaments, music and bright lights fill the streets. I often think, ‘I could go there every day!'

Christmas has become popular here. Cafés offer discounts, schools organise fairs, and many young people see it as a celebration of joy and hope for the new year.

Last year, I joined a Christmas fair in Hà Nội. The cold breeze, lights, music and food brought not just the atmosphere of Christmas, but hope for a better year. Everyone deserves happiness and peace. Merry Christmas!”

Last but certainly not least is a face that will be familiar to many of the HCM City crowd: Matt Ryan of Union Jack’s Fish & Chips.

AFR: Sixteen years in Việt Nam is a fair stretch. What does Christmas look like for you now?

Matt: When I first arrived, I barely cared about Christmas. Now it is a highlight of the year. Back in the UK, it meant crisp evenings, the hope of snow and cosy jumpers. In HCM City, it is humid nights and no chance of a white Christmas, unless we take our pre-Christmas trip to SnowTown for sledding and a bit of artificial snowfall. It sounds daft, but it has become our thing.

AFR: Have you kept any old traditions, or is it all new?

Matt: A bit of both. We have created new traditions, but we still look forward to the old ones. The kids put the star on the tree, and every year we spend Christmas with a mix of expat and local families for big shared gatherings. The city leans in hard. Streets explode with lights, the metro and malls go heavy on the giant trees and displays. Vietnamese people love any celebration, and they pour that energy into Christmas.

AFR: And the British bits you still insist on?

Matt: I love sharing them. A proper turkey roast with all the trimmings and mince pies. Our chef makes them from a 100-year-old family recipe, and we serve them at Union Jack’s. It is a joy to hand those flavours to my Vietnamese family, friends and the customers who have become part of our Christmas.

So there you have a few different perspectives, but it’s safe to say that Christmas means many different things to many different people. From sharing traditions and age-old family recipes to jetting off poolside. One thing is abundantly clear, Christmas is for everyone. All the best to you and yours this year. — VNS