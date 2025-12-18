Hà Nội Đẹp Sound to highlight city’s night beauty through special bike tours

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is tuning up for a musical celebration as the Hà Nội Đẹp Sound event brings the capital’s tourism to life in Cửa Nam Ward with a range of interactive activities and programmes.

Inspired by the line 'Hà Nội đẹp sao' (Beautiful Hà Nội Sound) from the iconic song People of Hà Nội, the festival will run from December 19 to 21 at Hà Nội Book, December 19 Street.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, the event aims to showcase the city’s distinctive night tourism offerings to domestic and international visitors and to further promote Hà Nội as a Safe - Friendly - High-Quality - Attractive destination in its new phase of development.

Over three days, organisers will capture the essence of Hà Nội through the sounds of urban life at night, highlighting that the city’s beauty lies not only in its landscapes and people but also in its music, emotions and arts. These elements shape the city’s unique identity and strengthen the sense of community.

Through a series of creative activities, the event is set to showcase the cultural values of Hà Nội and inspire love and pride among its people.

The opening ceremony begins at 7.30pm on December 19 with a screening of a video promoting Hà Nội's night tourism, the launch of the Hà Nội Culinary Tourism Map and the Beautiful Hà Nội Sound night bicycle tour, alongside music and dance performances featuring a variety of instruments.

The bicycle tour is a standout feature, allowing tourists to use public transportation, electric vehicles and bicycles, combined with automated commentary technology to experience vibrant urban life and enjoy the tranquillity of Hà Nội's glittering heritage sites at night.

It is one of the newest offerings designed to let tourists explore Hà Nội intimately and enjoyably. Organisers said cycling at night allows visitors to experience the city at a slower pace, engaging multiple senses, especially through sound.

The culinary map also offers a should-try activity where participants can check in at scenic spots and post on social media to receive gifts, take part in mini-games with prizes such as discount vouchers for food court stalls and enjoy other interactive experiences.

Visitors can take photos with decorative elements that appeal to the sense of sound, enhanced by festive Christmas-inspired lights, develop their musical ear, try out instruments and create their own melodies with a personal touch.

Workshops allow visitors to decorate their own CDs and express their love for Hà Nội through personal creations, as well as make gingerbread cookies, greeting cards, mini Christmas trees, red envelopes and decorative strings for Tết (Lunar New Year festival).

Other activities include a year-end book show, violin performances, booths offering Christmas ornaments, stationery and souvenirs, and food and drink corners.

Organisers said the long-term goal of Beautiful Hà Nội Sound was to contribute to the sustainable development of Hà Nội's culinary and entertainment industries and to promote its cultural image. By experimenting with new experiential models, the event aims to gradually create a complete, high-quality and distinctly unique night tourism space.

It is expected to make night tourism a key feature in the development plan for Hà Nội's night-time economy. — VNS