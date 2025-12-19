New Vietnamese movies set to entertain audiences next year

HCM CITY — Vietnamese filmmakers have announced new projects for 2026 that promise to bring audiences on a thrilling and emotional journey.

Film producer Charlie Nguyễn has surprised fans with the first look trailer of a new project named Đại Tiệc Trăng Máu 8 (Blood Moon Rite 8), which is a sequel to the 2020 blockbuster Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party).

The movie’s trailer is set at a table read of the movie, where participants are asked to put their phones on the table and join in a game.

It reminds viewers of Tiệc Trăng Máu, in which a group of long-time friends participated in a game of revealing their messages and calls, leading up to all their secrets being unveiled.

However, the game in the new movie is upgraded into a survival battle where the participants’ lives are threatened.

Phan Gia Nhật Linh, the film’s director, said the new project reveals a bigger, more dangerous and bloodier game.

Linh is also the producer of Tiệc Trăng Máu, which grossed VNĐ175 billion (US$6.63 million). The black comedy directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng is a remake of the original from Italy titled Perfetti Sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers) and is the most remade film in cinema history, with a total of 18 versions of the film.

Charlie said Đại Tiệc Trăng Máu 8 is more than a film. It is a ruthless revelation of the pressures behind the lens.

The movie stars Miu Lê, Hồng Ánh, Hứa Vĩ Văn, and Liên Bỉnh Phát, the first Vietnamese actor named Best Leading Actor at the 60th Golden Bell Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards in Taiwan (China).

The production is expected to be released during the celebrations of Hùng Kings’ Commemoration (the tenth day of the third lunar month) and National Reunification (April 30).

True detective

Vietnamese American director Victor Vũ has announced his crew is working on a new project named Thám Tử Kiên – Lời Nguyền Hoàng Kim (Detective Kiên – The Golden Curse).

The film is a sequel to his 2025 period horror thriller mystery movie Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu (Detective Kiên – The Headless Horror), inspired by Hồ Oán Hận (Resentment Lake), a detective story by writer Hồng Thái.

The movie is set under the Nguyễn Dynasty in the 19th century, revolving around detective Kiên, who is called to a haunted village to investigate a mysterious disappearance. It earned more than VNĐ249 billion (US$9.47 million).

For the new project, director Vũ will take audiences into an investigation of detective Kiên to explore an ancient secret relating to ‘golden curse and treasure.’

Vũ told local media at the film’s introduction in HCM City last month that he sought inspiration for his new movie from writer Hồng Thái’s latest novel titled Phục Gia Truyện (a story of Phục Gia, who carries the responsibility of reviving his family).

The director said around 30 per cent of the movie’s plot was based on the novel, while the remaining part of the script was written by the screenwriters.

Actor Quốc Huy will continue to play the role of detective Kiên.

Film producer Đinh Ngọc Diệp said the new movie has a bigger story with several different indoor and outdoor settings, so the crew needs a lot of time for casting, costume design, and setting design.

The movie will begin filming in April.

She expected the film would follow the success of the previous edition and expand the cinematic universe revolving around the character of detective Kiên.

Detective Kiên first appeared in Vũ’s movie Người Vợ Cuối Cùng (The Last Wife) released in 2023, telling a story of a young woman living in a poor family during the semi-feudal colonial society of Việt Nam.

Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu marks his 18th production and celebrates his 20 years in the industry. The film won the Judge's Award at the Việt Nam Film Festival 2025.

Vũ, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in the US, is known for the films Scandal and Thiên Mệnh Anh Hùng (Blood Letter) released in 2012, Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh (Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) in 2015, and Mắt Biếc (Dreamy Eyes) in 2019.

His blockbusters Tôi Thấy Hoa Vàng Trên Cỏ Xanh and Mắt Biếc were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as the Vietnamese entries for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2020.

Both films are adapted from novels of the same name by best-selling author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh.

In 2022, Vũ released his TV thriller series called Trại Hoa Đỏ (Red Flowers Farm) in collaboration with American director of photography Dominic Pereira and composer-music producer Garrett Crosby.

Thám Tử Kiên – Lời Nguyền Hoàng Kim is expected to be released by the end of 2026. — VNS