Turning the page on history at the National Book Awards

HÀ NỘI — Books on Vietnamese and world history took centre stage at the 8th National Book Awards held in Hà Nội on March 8, celebrating works that turn pages into prizes.

This is a significant cultural event that honours books and publication series distinguished by outstanding intellectual, informative and aesthetic value, and those that have a wide-reaching influence and a positive impact on social life.

The award also recognises authors, translators, publishers and those working in Việt Nam’s book publishing sector, contributing to the development of reading culture, strengthening the foundation of knowledge and making a tangible contribution to the revival of a progressive Vietnamese culture rich in national identity.

This year's National Book Awards saw the participation of 46 publishers with 397 titles and book series (512 volumes), an increase in submissions compared with last season.

Out of 512 nominated volumes, organisers selected 50 outstanding titles and series to honour. These included 2 A Prizes, 17 B Prizes, 23 C Prizes, 5 consolation prizes and 5 Readers’ Choice awards.

Specifically, the A Prizes were awarded to two works: Lịch Sử Việt Nam Bằng Hình (The Illustrated History of Việt Nam), published by the Sư Phạm Publishing House and Đông A Cultural Joint Stock Company, and the Vietnamese version of the series The Story of Civilisation by Will Durant, published by the Social Sciences Publishing House and IRED Institute of Education under the title Lịch Sử Văn Minh Thế Giới.

The Illustrated History of Việt Nam was compiled by the Đông A Book Company together with multiple authors. The book presents a comprehensive account of the process of founding and defending the country, from the earliest ancient inhabitants to the formation of the modern nation today.

The publication gathers nearly 2,000 illustrations and maps. The editorial team deliberately presents basic information about Việt Nam’s history in a style accessible to a wide range of readers and age groups. The compilation team includes Đông A editors and experienced contributors in the publishing field, and the work also benefited from feedback and additional information provided by many researchers, collectors, translators and artists.

The Story of Civilisation, by Will and Ariel Durant, is a product of nearly half a century of work (1929–1975) in which the Durants developed what they called integrated history. They wrote for a general readership, not solely for scholars. In the series, the authors analyse the forces that shape, advance and cause the decline of civilisations. The books also present their approach to reading and understanding history through the lenses of culture, art, philosophy, religion and the rise of mass communication.

For the second year running, the organisers awarded a Readers’ Choice category to five books, including Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a novel depicting the battle to defend the ancient citadel of Quảng Trị, written by Chu Lai. First published by the People’s Army Publishing House in 2016, the book surged in popularity again after being adapted into a feature film of the same name, released in August 2025.

The other four winning books are Thư Cho Em (Letters to You) by Hoàng Nam Tiến, Tư Duy Mở (Open Thinking) by Nguyễn Anh Dũng, Gánh Gánh Gồng Gồng (Carry, Carry, Strain, Strain) by Xuân Phượng, and Khéo Khôn Với Tiền — Tránh Những Ưu Phiền (Money Smarts — Avoiding Worries) by Lê Thị Thúy Sen, illustrated by Thăng Fly.

According to Trịnh Văn Quyết, head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Commission, the National Book Awards have increasingly affirmed their status as a prestigious state prize in the publishing sector.

“I warmly commend, acknowledge and thank the quiet but immense contributions of those working in publishing across the country; those who patiently distil knowledge, preserve the historical, cultural and spiritual values of the nation; and who also help bring the finest treasures of human knowledge to Vietnamese readers,” he said.

He noted the awards should be further elevated and developed into a highly reputable cultural institution with a wide reach, capable of guiding values and identifying, honouring and promoting many outstanding books.

The National Book Awards have been held annually since 2018. At the 7th edition, A Prizes went to the volume Gia Định - Sài Gòn - Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh: Dặm Dài Lịch Sử (Gia Định - Sài Gòn - Hồ Chí Minh City: Miles of History) by Nguyễn Đình Tư, the Cẩm Nang Chẩn Đoán Và Điều Trị Bệnh Nội Khoa (Handbook of Diagnosis and Treatment of Internal Diseases) edited by Associate Professor Dr Đào Xuân Cơ, and the five-volume Tổng Tập Nhà văn Quân Đội — Kỷ Yếu — Tác Phẩm (Compendium of Military Writers — Memoirs — Works) published by the Military Arts & Literature Magazine. — VNS