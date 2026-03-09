Make toilet training a smooth transition for toddlers

Dr Ekaterina Naumova*

Potty training is a major milestone, but it doesn’t have to be a battle. While every child is unique, success usually comes down to two things: readiness and patience.

Look for the signs

Age is just a number. Most children develop the necessary physical and cognitive skills to be toilet trained between 18 months and three years old. Look for these cues:

• Staying dry for at least two hours at a time.

• Showing interest in the bathroom or wearing 'big kid' underwear.

• The ability to follow simple, two-step instructions.

• Telling you (verbally or through gestures) when they have a soiled diaper.

Prepare the environment

Make the transition feel natural rather than a sudden event.

• The gear: Let your child choose their own potty chair or a special seat that fits onto your regular toilet.

• The vocabulary: Use consistent, simple words for body parts and functions (e.g., "pee," "poop," "potty").

• The routine: Encourage your child to sit on the potty at high-probability times, such as first thing in the morning or 20 minutes after meals.

Paediatrician-approved strategies

• Keep it positive: Use praise and small rewards (like stickers) for effort, not just results.

• Avoid pressure: If your child resists, take a break. Forcing the issue can lead to stool withholding and constipation.

• Dress for success: Switch to loose-fitting pants or training pants that they can easily pull down themselves.

• Expect accidents: They are a normal part of the learning process. Respond calmly with, "That’s okay, let’s try to get to the potty next time."

When to call a paediatrician

While most children master daytime toilet training within a few months, don’t hesitate to reach out to a paediatric doctor if you notice:

• Pain during urination or bowel movements.

• Extreme resistance or fear of the toilet.

• A sudden reversal in progress after being successful for months.

• Signs of constipation (hard, infrequent stools).

A note on nighttime

Staying dry at night often takes much longer than daytime training. This is a developmental process involving hormone production and bladder capacity, it cannot be rushed!

