Exhibition of paintings and books celebrates Vietnamese spirit in France

PARIS — An exhibition of paintings and books titled Vietnamese Soul on French Soil opened on March 7 in Val-de-Marne, part of the Ile-de-France region.

More than an art exhibition, the event brought together Vietnamese intellectuals and artists living in France who, despite building successful careers abroad, have continued to maintain strong ties with the homeland. It also attracted French friends who have long-standing connections with Việt Nam and hold deep affection for the country.

With over 30 paintings and a range of books on display, the exhibition reflects the Vietnamese community’s journey of integration in France, one marked by challenges but also pride, while conveying their enduring nostalgia and deep attachment to the homeland.

The event also featured the participation of prominent Vietnamese figures in France, including scientists, doctors, researchers and painters who have achieved professional success while continuing to preserve their cultural identity.

A highlight of the exhibition was the demonstration of tò he, a traditional Vietnamese folk art of crafting figurines from coloured rice dough, performed by artisan Nhật Minh.

The event also saw the involvement of French intellectuals and artists who share a strong interest in Việt Nam. Many have written books or created artworks inspired by the country and have previously lived and worked there, contributing to cultural exchange and greater mutual understanding between the two nations.

François Loscheider, Deputy Mayor of Arcueil, said Việt Nam impresses him with its ability to harmoniously blend tradition with modernity. He noted that this spirit was clearly reflected in the exhibition’s artworks, music and publications, portraying a Việt Nam that both preserves its rich cultural heritage and continues to innovate and develop.

According to Dr Hoàng Thị Hồng Hà, an ethnology researcher, the exhibition provided a meaningful platform for overseas Vietnamese to express their affection for the homeland through artistic creativity. — VNA/VNS