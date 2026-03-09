National Drama Theatre aims to stage 100 performances this year

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Drama Theatre has set an aim of staging 100 performances this year to expand its audience and bring theatrical art closer to the public both domestically and internationally.

According to the theatre's director, Meritorious Artist Kiều Minh Hiếu, this year the theatre will work hard to pursue its established artistic direction, focusing on staging Vietnamese and global classic works, dramas and plays with "profound ideological depth and high aesthetic value".

Hiếu said that in the spirit of Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Central Party Committee on building and developing Việt Nam's culture in the new era, the theatre clearly identifies the role and responsibility of a leading national art institution in preserving and promoting the value of spoken drama, while innovating to create momentum for breakthroughs.

A particular highlight is the staging of Nguyễn Huy Tưởng’s Vũ Như Tô, one of the masterpieces of Vietnamese theatre, which raises issues about art and power, creative ideas and social responsibility.

Directed by the theatre's new deputy director Meritorious Artist Trịnh Mai Nguyên, the play is expected to offer audiences an elaborate and modern production style while still preserving the spirit and depth of the original work.

The theatre will also stage a contemporary play or explore folk material to reconnect traditional motifs with today’s audiences.

Hiếu said that the works will be selected based not only on literary value but also on their potential for social impact and contribution to enriching the public's spiritual life. Artistic ambition will be paired with broader accessibility, higher production standards, clearer storytelling and audience-friendly staging aimed at attracting new, younger spectators without compromising quality.

This year, the theatre aims to offer around 100 performances.

In addition to meeting the artistic needs of Hanoians, it will also serve audiences in remote and disadvantaged areas, organise nationwide performance tours, strengthen international cultural exchanges and perform for overseas Vietnamese communities, promoting the image of Vietnamese culture. It will actively participate in professional theatre festivals and competitions during the year, and develop long-term projects aimed at sustainable development.

One of the theatre’s key goals is to maintain regular weekend performances at its premises at 1 Tràng Tiền Street, Hà Nội.

The director confirmed the importance of investment in the theatre, saying: "Investing in young artists means investing in the future. Thus, in the near future, the theatre will focus on recruiting and nurturing more young talents."

Along with strengthening communication on digital platforms, the theatre will also implement artist exchange programmes and thematic seminars, and collaborate with opinion leaders to spread the appeal of spoken drama, Hiếu said. — VNS