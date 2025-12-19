Yên Tử Festival 2025 kicks off in Quảng Ninh Province

QUẢNG NINH — The Yên Tử Festival 2025 began on December 18 in Quảng Ninh province, offering a lively cultural showcase that introduces Việt Nam to the world as a safe, welcoming nation with a rich and diverse identities.

Taking place under the theme “Heritage Journey – World Essence,” the festival was organised to mark the 717th anniversary of King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông’s attainment of nirvana, while celebrating the official UNESCO inscription of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage Site.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Dũng, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, said Yên Tử represents not only a distinctive cultural and spiritual space, but also a powerful symbol of the harmony between religion and daily life, and between Buddhist humanistic thought and the Vietnamese people’s patriotic spirit.

The UNESCO recognition is more than a source of pride for residents, serving instead as a key foundation for culture to act as a breakthrough driver of national development, he said.

With its role as a bridge linking the past, present and future, the Yên Tử Festival 2025 features a range of activities, highlighted by an exhibition presenting artefacts, ancient documents and modern 3D digital materials related to the Trúc Lâm Zen Sect. On display are portraits of King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông, woodblocks from Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda, and a 3D reconstruction of Yên Tử during the Trần Dynasty, offering visitors a vivid glimpse into a flourishing period of history.

The Heritage Film Week, running from December 18 to 22, has also drawn strong public attention. In addition to cultural and spiritual programmes, the festival includes lively sports activities and trade promotion events.

Earlier, on December 14, the cycling race “Journey to the Heritage Land” attracted more than 400 athletes from 18 provinces and cities, creating a meaningful route connecting major heritage sites. Meanwhile, the OCOP (One Commune One Product) trade fair and food festival introduced visitors to outstanding local specialities from Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Bắc Ninh.

Dung highlighted that the Yên Tử Festival is a great chance for Việt Nam to show the world its strong dedication to protecting, preserving, and promoting world heritage values. Local communities put heritage at the centre of development, aiming to strike a balance between conservation and creative growth while staying true to sustainability.

The Yên Tử Festival 2025 will run until December 22. — VNA/VNS