Huế launches high-tech cultural heritage space at Imperial Citadel

HUẾ — A culture - heritage - technology experience space, located within Phủ Nội Vụ (Internal Affairs Office) of the Huế Imperial Citadel, was launched on the afternoon of December 18, marking an important transformation in the central city of Huế’s strategy for developing cultural industries.

Director of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre Hoàng Việt Trung said that the debut of the space is evidence of a shift from passive preservation to proactive and creative promotion. Spatial computing, digital exhibitions, interactive models, and digital identification of artefacts do not replace heritage values but instead expand experiential boundaries, helping younger generations understand and engage with heritage in a more accessible and appealing way.

At the venue, visitors are treated to immersive visual effects created by spatial computing, a digital exhibition area using Apple Vision Pro, and 3D hologram projection solutions. The high-tech equipment enables the public to admire the intricate beauty of national treasures at the closest possible range without causing any physical impact.

In the near future, the space will also introduce virtual try-on experiences.

On this occasion, the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre and Phygital Labs JSC signed a memorandum of understanding, establishing a comprehensive partnership in the digitalisation and commercialisation of cultural products. The agreement focuses on two key strategic pillars of standardising artefact copyright ownership and applying digital identification technologies. — VNA/VNS