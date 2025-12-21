Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Măng Đen Culture and Tourism Week to welcome 2026 with vibrant festivities

December 21, 2025 - 09:59
From gong performances and hot-air balloons to coffee rituals and cherry blossoms, Măng Đen invites visitors to celebrate the New Year in a truly unique way.

QUẢNG NGÃI The eco-tourism commune of Măng Đen in Quảng Ngãi Province will host a four-day programme from January 1-4 as part of the Măng Đen Culture and Tourism Week, designed to showcase its distinctive cultural values and encourage tourism.

Pa Sy Waterfall in Măng Đen is a popular sightseeing spot for tourists. Photo tcdulichtphcm.vn

The event will offer a wide range of activities, from gong performances accompanied by fireworks to sports events that connect visitors with local tourism experiences. A bustling food fair and guided eco-tours of Măng Đen will also be part of the schedule.

Festival-goers can look forward to seeing colourful hot air balloons drifting across the sky, with the chance to experience cherry blossoms from above in a unique aerial view.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine prepared by well-known chefs and culinary experts, explore OCOP (One Commune One Product) stalls and sample regional delicacies.

As Quảng Ngãi is one of the country’s major coffee-growing regions, the programme will include demonstrations of roasting, grinding, and brewing Măng Đen’s Arabica coffee, alongside the ‘Highland Barista’ competition. Traditional dishes, local specialities, and other foods will be introduced, offering a genuine taste of the region.

Sports and community activities will add further variety, with the 2026 Pickleball Open, the ‘Run in the Clouds – Măng Đen Trail’, and youth exchanges designed to connect participants through shared experiences.

Situated at an altitude of 1,200 metres, Măng Đen enjoys a mild, cool climate throughout the year. Its natural beauty, with dense primaeval forests, vast pine woods, and numerous lakes and waterfalls, attracts thousands of visitors annually for sightseeing and relaxation. It is also home to the Xê Đăng and Mơ Nâm ethnic groups, whose distinctive cultures contribute to the area’s unique character. VNS 

 

