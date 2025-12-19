Christmas fair comes to HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City residents and tourists can experience music, light and arts shows at a Christmas fair called LumiFesti Saigon 2025, which has opened at the Independence Palace until December 21.

The fair, having the theme of “Light It. Love It. Live It,” presents cuisine from Việt Nam and the world, along with handicraft products by Vietnamese artisans such as earrings crafted from coconut shells and herbal toiletries.

The highlight of the event is an art exhibition featuring the characters Sumo Kō and Baby Sumo Kō created by Koichi, the city-based contemporary artist living and working in a variety of media, including lenticular photography, neon installations, acrylic 3D arts, and digital art.

With the support of AI technology, he creates works with kaleidoscopic effects featuring characters based on his own face, which allows him to further personalise his work and remind us of cherished and joyful moments.

A 3D mapping light show highlighting Baby Sumo Kō and Christmas classics will be offered at 7pm during the three-day event.

Singer Hằng Bing Boong will introduce her newly-released extended play titled Kèo Thơm (Good Deal) at 5:30pm on December 21.

She will perform alongside Bút Chì Màu Band, a familiar name on major stages such as Hội Fest 2022 and Thành Phố Tôi Yêu – Saigon Lively 2022, bringing audiences positive and high-energy melodies to spread warmth and love throughout the Christmas season.

Beyond her performance, she will also take part in autograph signings for the Kèo Thơm album and other fan interaction activities.

Hằng became popular in 2013, leaving a strong impression on audiences with hits such as Thu Cuối (Last Autumn), Nói Em Nghe Về Cô Ấy (Tell Me about Her), and Rời (Leaving).

The festival also offers workshops on Christmas cards, decorations and scented wax.

The Christmas fair festival LumiFesti Saigon 2025 is open to the public free of charge at 1 Huyền Trân Công Chúa Street, Bến Thành Ward. — VNS