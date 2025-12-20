Hà Nội Đẹp Sound launched, city’s night-time products added in tourists’ list

HÀ NỘI — A series of night tourism activities has been officially launched to give tourists more opportunities to know about Hà Nội on December 19.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism in cooperation with the Cửa Nam Ward People's Council opened the programme Hà Nội Đẹp Sound (Beautiful Hà Nội Sound) at the Hà Nội Book Street.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Department Đặng Hương Giang said that Hà Nội, a city with a thousand-year history and rich cultural heritage, possesses numerous advantages for developing diverse forms of tourism, including cultural and historical tourism, culinary tourism, MICE tourism, night tourism, and tourism linked to traditional craft villages.

The city currently boasts 20 night tourism products and nine pedestrian zones and food streets that have become prominent tourist destinations in the capital.

In particular, the rapid development of science and technology, along with the strong direction of the Government and local authorities in actively implementing digital transformation in the tourism sector, has created favourable conditions to develop and enhance night-time tourism experiences, while strengthening the promotion and marketing of destinations both domestically and internationally.

"The night-time tourism promotion series is a long-term plan to introduce and popularise impressive and typical night tourism products of Hà Nội; and bring into play the city's creative cultural spaces. These will enhance its competitiveness, increase tourist attraction, boost spending and extend the length of stay of domestic and international tourists in the city," said Giang.

Hà Nội Đẹp Sound is named following a line in a renowned song People of Hà Nội by Nguyễn Đình Thi, a work that has accompanied many generations of Vietnamese people when mentioning the capital city.

The event is organised as a new way of telling stories about Hà Nội, gently, subtly, and emotionally through the city's distinctive sounds.

Locals and tourists are introduced to new products and tours to have a panorama of Hà Nội's night tourism.

The night cycling tour is the most wanted one, which uses the TNGo electric bicycle and public electric motorbike app to explore the city through unique itineraries with diverse themes such as: food tours, art tours, heritage tours, and city tours.

It aims to create a green approach to exploring the capital city, encouraging tourists to use environmentally friendly transportation, reduce emissions, and raise awareness of urban conservation.

Through this, tourists have the opportunity to experience the depth of Hà Nội's culture and history, enjoy its unique cuisine, access the city's artistic values ​​and contemporary life, thereby contributing to spreading the message of responsible tourism and sustainable development.

The Hà Nội Culinary Tourism Map, a tool to guide tourists about Hà Nội's nighttime culinary scene, receives strong responses from visitors.

This is a collaborative product between the Hà Nội Department of Tourism and Shopeefood, the online food ordering application. It aims at supporting food service businesses in improving service quality, promoting the application of digital technology in tourism activities, and fostering green transformation and sustainable tourism development.

The Cửa Nam Ward Tourist Map is introduced to the public to provide updated information on tourist destinations in the ward, scenic spots, and free Wi-Fi hotspots, creating favourable conditions for tourists and supporting the communication, promotion, and introduction of tourism in the area.

Throughout the three-day event that lasts till December 21, visitors have many options to experience creative and interactive spaces. Highlights include the "Beautiful Hà Nội Sound Studio" where visitors can touch various musical instruments and create their own melodies, and a painting and CD decorating workshop offering visitors a crafting experience with souvenirs preserving memories of Hà Nội nights.

Besides art performances and interactive shows, visitors can also enjoy the coffee space, food carts, and souvenirs and gift shops; book fair and activities such as making red envelopes and decorative strings for the Lunar New Year festival. VNS