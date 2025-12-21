Yên Tử–Vĩnh Nghiêm–Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex receives UNESCO certificate

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities of the three northern localities – Quảng Ninh Province, Hải Phòng City, and Bắc Ninh Province – held a ceremony on December 20 to receive UNESCO’s certificate inscribing Yên Tử–Vĩnh Nghiêm–Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc relic and landscape complex as a world cultural heritage site.

The event coincided with commemorations marking the 717th anniversary of King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông’s attainment of Nirvana (1308–2025).

The complex is assessed as a unified and interconnected heritage space that fully reflects the formation, development and far-reaching influence of Việt Nam’s unique cultural and spiritual values. It harmoniously combines tangible and intangible heritage with majestic natural landscapes and the country’s rich spiritual life.

Speaking at the ceremony, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Baker emphasised that the complex is an exceptional testament to the legacy of the Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhism – “a living heritage” that continues to play a vibrant role in Việt Nam’s spiritual and cultural life.

This is Việt Nam’s first serial heritage nomination, linking multiple heritage sites across three localities in the northern region. Its recognition demonstrates effective inter-provincial coordination and management in line with UNESCO standards, making it Việt Nam’s 9th world heritage site since Tràng An was listed in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính stressed that the UNESCO recognition is both an honour and a major responsibility in the preservation work. He affirmed the Government’s commitment to preserving the heritage’s integrity and authenticity, ensuring comprehensive management connected with sustainable socio-economic development, promoting community participation in heritage preservation, linking conservation with sustainable tourism, and improving local residents' life quality.

He requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the three localities to closely coordinate, effectively implement UNESCO recommendations, and safeguard the core spiritual values of the Truc Lam Zen Buddhism.

Chairman of the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee Bùi Văn Khang affirmed their determination to manage the heritage in line with international conventions, preserving its outstanding values and enhancing its global appeal.

With deep pride and responsibility, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng pledged to ensure the complex continues to shine as a cultural and spiritual symbol of Việt Nam and an attractive destination that inspires peace, humanity, and wisdom, he added. — VNA/VNS